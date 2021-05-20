Key Account Manager (Retail/Hospitality) at Drake International

Our Client in the retail industry is looking for a Senior Key Account Manager to join their team. The successful incumbent should have retail sector experience and the flexibility to travel nationally. Requirements:

Matric

Minimum 5 to 10 years Sales Account Management experience

Valid South African Drivers License and own reliable vehicle

Exposure managing national accounts in the retail and hospitality sectors

Tertiary qualification in Sales/ Marketing advantageous

Responsibilities

Frequent travel covering the SA region

Resolving customer queries

Plan approaches and pitches

Identifying Key Accounts

Actively communicating with customers

New market development

Obtaining and exceeding monthly targets

Conducting needs analysis

Securing minimum appointments per week

Managing an effective call cycle

Handling supply/production problems as they arise

Prospect for potential new clients and turn into increased business

Cold call as appropriate within your market or geographic area

Meet potential clients by growing, maintaining, and expanding ones network

