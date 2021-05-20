Key Account Manager (Retail/Hospitality) at Drake International

May 20, 2021

Our Client in the retail industry is looking for a Senior Key Account Manager to join their team. The successful incumbent should have retail sector experience and the flexibility to travel nationally. Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Minimum 5 to 10 years Sales Account Management experience
  • Valid South African Drivers License and own reliable vehicle
  • Exposure managing national accounts in the retail and hospitality sectors
  • Tertiary qualification in Sales/ Marketing advantageous

Responsibilities

  • Frequent travel covering the SA region
  • Resolving customer queries
  • Plan approaches and pitches
  • Identifying Key Accounts
  • Actively communicating with customers
  • New market development
  • Resolving customer queries
  • Obtaining and exceeding monthly targets
  • Conducting needs analysis
  • Securing minimum appointments per week
  • Managing an effective call cycle
  • Handling supply/production problems as they arise
  • Prospect for potential new clients and turn into increased business
  • Cold call as appropriate within your market or geographic area
  • Meet potential clients by growing, maintaining, and expanding ones network

About The Employer:

Drake International

Learn more/Apply for this position