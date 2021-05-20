Key Account Manager (Retail/Hospitality) at Drake International

Our Client in the retail industry is looking for a Senior Key Account Manager to join their team. The successful incumbent should have retail sector experience and the flexibility to travel nationally. Requirements:
- Matric
- Minimum 5 to 10 years Sales Account Management experience
- Valid South African Drivers License and own reliable vehicle
- Exposure managing national accounts in the retail and hospitality sectors
- Tertiary qualification in Sales/ Marketing advantageous
Responsibilities
- Frequent travel covering the SA region
- Resolving customer queries
- Plan approaches and pitches
- Identifying Key Accounts
- Actively communicating with customers
- New market development
- Obtaining and exceeding monthly targets
- Conducting needs analysis
- Securing minimum appointments per week
- Managing an effective call cycle
- Handling supply/production problems as they arise
- Prospect for potential new clients and turn into increased business
- Cold call as appropriate within your market or geographic area
- Meet potential clients by growing, maintaining, and expanding ones network
About The Employer:
Drake International