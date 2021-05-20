Manager: Enterprise Architect at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A renowned and innovative tertiary institution seeks the expertise and specialist technical skills of a Manager: Enterprise Architect to join its team. Your core role will be to establish and maintain appropriate EA Governance Framework & Processes, develop roadmaps and architecture components for various IT domains. You must possess a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent discipline, a recognized Enterprise Architecture Certification e.g. TOGAF 9, at least 5 years experience in a senior Technical/Lead Technical and/or Solution Architect role in an enterprise environment, experience developing architecture blueprints and designs incorporating all four perspectives of Enterprise Architecture, demonstrated experience in the design of both on-premise & cloud solutions & advanced proficiency in Visualization tools and MS [URL Removed] and maintain principles, decision rights, rules and methods to drive enterprise architecture development and alignment with the Universitys IOP and integrated IT Strategy.

Advise and recommend Enterprise Architecture (EA) strategies, processes and methodologies.

Participate in the development, analysis and evaluation of the Universitys IT strategy and ensure that the EA objectives are aligned with the Universitys business objectives.

Use enterprise architecture principles and blueprints/roadmaps to align business needs with IT capabilities, participate in defining the IT portfolio strategy and to provide guidance on the appropriate allocation of resources.

Define and maintain the vision and architecture blueprints/roadmaps for various IT domains by anticipating business needs and trends in the Higher Education sector and developing appropriate architecture components.

Manage expectation and communication with business and IT stakeholders.

Identify implementation risks and analyse potential impact on the Universitys overall business systems architecture and on the achievement of scheduled objectives.

Define, measure, evaluate and communicate appropriate Enterprise Architecture performance measures to relevant stakeholders.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

A Bachelors Degree (NQF 7) in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent qualification.

Industry recognised Enterprise Architecture Certification e.g., TOGAF 9.

Experience/Skills

A minimum of 5 years relevant experience in a Senior Technical, Lead Technical and/or Solution Architect role in an enterprise IT environment.

Strong background of the Systems Development Lifecycle (SDLC).

Demonstrated experience in the design of both on-premise and cloud solutions.

Developing architecture blueprints and designs incorporating all four perspectives of Enterprise Architecture.

Advanced proficiency in Visualisation tools and MS Office.

Excellent English communication skills (Verbal & Written).

Excellent presentation skills and group facilitation skills.

Preferred Qualifications, Skills & Experience

A recognised, post-grad qualification in Computer Science/Information Systems would be advantageous.

Understanding of IT requirements in the Higher Education sector.

Recognised Certifications in the following would be advantageous:

Business Analysis

Cloud Solutions Architecture

Information Systems Security (e.g., CISSP) Data Science/Analytics. Experience in the VMware virtualisation platform. Experience working with leading ERP/Cloud Solutions/Development platforms.



ATTRIBUTES:

Demonstrated ability to work unsupervised toward tight deadlines and to delivery results.

Effective teamwork and the ability to build and maintain strong relationships with colleagues and customers (internal & external).

Good business acumen.

Strong analytical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Excellent planning and time management skills.

Attention to quality and detail.

Customer service-centred approach.

Strong ability to establish focus with diverse stakeholder groups.

Highly developed emotional intelligence.

Adaptability and the ability to act as a positive change agent.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

