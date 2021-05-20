A well-established company is recruiting for a
MARKETING ACTUARY
ROODEPOORT
Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role to report to the General Manager, the successful incumbent will identify value adds to retain and acquire new clients.
Requirements:
- Qualified actuary
- Extensive experience as a Technical Marketing Actuary within the Healthcare sector
Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful
Desired Skills:
- ACTUARY
- MARKETING
- HEALTHCARE