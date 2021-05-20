Marketing Actuary

A well-established company is recruiting for a

MARKETING ACTUARY

ROODEPOORT

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role to report to the General Manager, the successful incumbent will identify value adds to retain and acquire new clients.

Requirements:

Qualified actuary

Extensive experience as a Technical Marketing Actuary within the Healthcare sector

Please send your cv and supporting to

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

ACTUARY

MARKETING

HEALTHCARE

