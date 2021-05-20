Midweight Copywriter

As a Mid-Weight Copywriter, you will be involved in campaign concept development, strategic thinking/insights and may even be involved in client presentations alongside seniors on the assigned brand. You will now be working on ideas for small and medium-sized jobs and assisting on large-scale jobs. This position is remote, so candidates from out of JHB may apply.
5 things you need to be part of this amazing team:
- You adapt well to change (we’re constantly evolving) and you are able to work remote. You will also need a steady internet connection.
- You believe that your work can always be better and you look for ways to improve your craft.
- You’re diligent, persistent and have an eye for detail.
- You know the value of each department and promote collaboration. You need to believe that good ideas and insight can come from anyone.
- You’re motivated and optimistic. Creativity can be tough, do you have what it takes to push forward?
Do you have 3 – 5 years experience coupled with the below?
Ideas: You will be conceptualising brave, fresh, world-class ideas. You will need to comeup with the big idea, execution and be part of the roll-out of assets.
Channels: You should be writing thought-provoking copy for all types of channels (from digital to traditional) and should have a good understanding of their requirements.
Proofreading: You need to make sure that both your work and any work you’re given to check is grammatically correct and has no spelling mistakes.
Scripts: You will work alongside the Senior/Creative Group Head on the job to produce your scripts, select voice over options and attend recordings.
Deadlines: Meet deadlines and deliver on the briefs given to you.
If you feel this is you in a nutshell, please apply now!
Desired Skills:
- SEO
- Social Media Development
- Digital Content
- Copywriting
- Creative writing
- Branded Content
- Online Content Management
- Proofreading
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Thriving Digital Agency with offices in Durban and JHB. Working with major Brands across South Africa.