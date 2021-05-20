Midweight Copywriter

As a Mid-Weight Copywriter, you will be involved in campaign concept development, strategic thinking/insights and may even be involved in client presentations alongside seniors on the assigned brand. You will now be working on ideas for small and medium-sized jobs and assisting on large-scale jobs. This position is remote, so candidates from out of JHB may apply.

5 things you need to be part of this amazing team:

You adapt well to change (we’re constantly evolving) and you are able to work remote. You will also need a steady internet connection.

You believe that your work can always be better and you look for ways to improve your craft.

You’re diligent, persistent and have an eye for detail.

You know the value of each department and promote collaboration. You need to believe that good ideas and insight can come from anyone.

You’re motivated and optimistic. Creativity can be tough, do you have what it takes to push forward?

Do you have 3 – 5 years experience coupled with the below?

Ideas: You will be conceptualising brave, fresh, world-class ideas. You will need to comeup with the big idea, execution and be part of the roll-out of assets.

Channels: You should be writing thought-provoking copy for all types of channels (from digital to traditional) and should have a good understanding of their requirements.

Proofreading: You need to make sure that both your work and any work you’re given to check is grammatically correct and has no spelling mistakes.

Scripts: You will work alongside the Senior/Creative Group Head on the job to produce your scripts, select voice over options and attend recordings.

Deadlines: Meet deadlines and deliver on the briefs given to you.

If you feel this is you in a nutshell, please apply now!

Desired Skills:

SEO

Social Media Development

Digital Content

Copywriting

Creative writing

Branded Content

Online Content Management

Proofreading

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Thriving Digital Agency with offices in Durban and JHB. Working with major Brands across South Africa.

