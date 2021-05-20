Operations Assistant at Wispeco Aluminium

Report to: Operations / Admin Manager

Number of positions: 1

Preferred Qualifications:

Matric / Grade 12 or equivalent. Fully computer literate (Excel & MS office fully competent)

A relevant post matric qualification & Drivers license would be an advantage.

Preferred Experience:

Good telephone and communication skills. +- 3 years’ experience in a distribution, operations, stock and admin environment.

Main purpose of job:

Responsible for all operations administration, stock control & distribution.

Primary Duties:

Control stock, operations admin and process (GIT, Ordering, Expediting, Checking stock in and out, prevent losses, scrap control, etc.).

Assist with picking or packing when required.

Place special customer orders, expediting and control.

Work with and guide teams to ensure customer service is rated as excellent.

Control Invoices, POD’s, Trip-Sheets and Credit Notes.

Coordinate invoice release to ensure all customer deliveries and collections are complete and paid for.

Control POD’s for completeness and follow up and initiate credit notes where relevant.

Control & coordinate delivery’s and distribution costs.

Ensure quality control is in place to minimise returns.

Ensure with teams that warehouse stock layout is planned & packed properly at all times.

Maintain filing and general administration where relevant

Identify & assist with continuous improvements initiatives.

Assist with and prepare monthly and weekly reports and related cost management functions.

Friendly answering of telephones, assisting and forwarding of messages.

Assist with stock take processes.

Assist with mini business administration.

Ensure good housekeeping and safety is maintained

Assist to maintain internal continuous improvement program (20 Keys).

Assist to ensure all standard procedures are being adhered to.

Form an active part of the team to improve customer service and perform any other functions that may be requested by management from time to time.

Short listed candidates will be required to undergo the relevant psychometric test.

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills

Telephone Skills

communication skills.

Distribution

Operations

stock

Admin

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Admin Clerk

