Operations Support

Responsibilities:
- Support the Operations team in day to day activities
- Ad hoc support in operations project delivery
- Monitoring and instructing rebalances of investor accounts using proprietary technology
- Regulatory compliance activities. Minimizing financial risk and ensuring compliance
with relevant legislation
- Continuous improvement of processes using technology where required. All processes
are within the organization are built to be scalable with the minimum of human
intervention
- Developing trusted relationships with relevant stakeholders, especially platforms
Knowledge and Skills:
- Excellent analytical skills and very high attention to detail
- Excellent organizational skills
- A structured and systematic approach to task completion “no task is too small” attitude and the endurance to consistently deliver work to an exceptional standard
- The ability to deliver at speed, while ensuring accuracy
- Strong intellect with a high level of commercial and financial acumen
- Superior written and verbal communication skills
- Excellent computer skills (Word, excel, PowerPoint and General IT Skills)
- Strong interpersonal skills. A friendly, empathetic, good listener
- High emotional intelligence
- The ability to build and maintain professional relationships
- Creative problem- solving skills
- The ability to work in a fluid, entrepreneurial team whilst still being able to self-
manage in a structured way
- A reputation for integrity and the ability to build trust and openness in those they
deal with
- To be pro-active and take responsibility for acquiring skills and learning in the role
- Be comfortable to assume increasing levels of responsibility
- This will require working closely with the other members of the, operations, software
development, investments and support teams
Desired Skills:
- The candidate’s experience should indicate a history of successful achievement
- Prior experience in the wealth management industry would be beneficial
- Academic requirements: Preferably a commerce mathematics or science-based degree Candidates will be evaluated on what they know and what they have achieved
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A reputable client providing leading investment management services, is recruiting for a resilient and achievement orientated Operations Support specialists to join their team.
As the Operations Support Specialists your day to day support of the operations function will include account monitoring, rebalancing, regulatory compliance and other operational activities.
