Operations Support

Responsibilities:

Support the Operations team in day to day activities

Ad hoc support in operations project delivery

Monitoring and instructing rebalances of investor accounts using proprietary technology

Regulatory compliance activities. Minimizing financial risk and ensuring compliance

with relevant legislation

with relevant legislation Continuous improvement of processes using technology where required. All processes

are within the organization are built to be scalable with the minimum of human

intervention

are within the organization are built to be scalable with the minimum of human intervention Developing trusted relationships with relevant stakeholders, especially platforms

Knowledge and Skills:

Excellent analytical skills and very high attention to detail

Excellent organizational skills

A structured and systematic approach to task completion “no task is too small” attitude and the endurance to consistently deliver work to an exceptional standard

The ability to deliver at speed, while ensuring accuracy

Strong intellect with a high level of commercial and financial acumen

Superior written and verbal communication skills

Excellent computer skills (Word, excel, PowerPoint and General IT Skills)

Strong interpersonal skills. A friendly, empathetic, good listener

High emotional intelligence

The ability to build and maintain professional relationships

Creative problem- solving skills

The ability to work in a fluid, entrepreneurial team whilst still being able to self-

manage in a structured way

manage in a structured way A reputation for integrity and the ability to build trust and openness in those they

deal with

deal with To be pro-active and take responsibility for acquiring skills and learning in the role

Be comfortable to assume increasing levels of responsibility

This will require working closely with the other members of the, operations, software

development, investments and support teams

Desired Skills:

The candidate’s experience should indicate a history of successful achievement

Prior experience in the wealth management industry would be beneficial

Academic requirements: Preferably a commerce mathematics or science-based degree Candidates will be evaluated on what they know and what they have achieved

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A reputable client providing leading investment management services, is recruiting for a resilient and achievement orientated Operations Support specialists to join their team.

As the Operations Support Specialists your day to day support of the operations function will include account monitoring, rebalancing, regulatory compliance and other operational activities.

We’d love to help absolutely everyone we come into contact with. Due to the volume of applicants, we are unable to give individual feedback. If you have not heard from us within 14 days of your application, kindly consider your application unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position