Personal Assistant to CEO (Contract position) at O’Brien Recruitment

Assistance to the company’s CEO in managing the company’s activities and all that this entails
Knowledge of office programming, CRM – required
Ability to formulate orally and in writing at a high level – required
Ability to characterize and implement information systems – an advantage
– Management of all business opportunities in the company, including CRM and monitoring that are indeed carried out
Individual and horizontal business development, including examination of competitors
– Production of management reports and monitoring of existing customers, including the expansion of activities with them
Improving work processes and procedures in the company, including managing technological developments
– Assistance in promoting marketing such as mailings, SEO and the like mainly through external consultants
Monitoring and improving regulatory matters and reporting
– Various special tasks in accordance with the requirements of the CEO of the company
Requirements
Spatial vision – required
Ability to handle multitasking and time management – required
Has excellent interpersonal skills – a must
High-level order and organization – required