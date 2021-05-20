Personal Assistant to CEO (Contract position) at O’Brien Recruitment

Assistance to the company’s CEO in managing the company’s activities and all that this entails

Knowledge of office programming, CRM – required

Ability to formulate orally and in writing at a high level – required

Ability to characterize and implement information systems – an advantage

– Management of all business opportunities in the company, including CRM and monitoring that are indeed carried out

Individual and horizontal business development, including examination of competitors

– Production of management reports and monitoring of existing customers, including the expansion of activities with them

Improving work processes and procedures in the company, including managing technological developments

– Assistance in promoting marketing such as mailings, SEO and the like mainly through external consultants

Monitoring and improving regulatory matters and reporting

– Various special tasks in accordance with the requirements of the CEO of the company

Requirements

Spatial vision – required

Ability to handle multitasking and time management – required

Has excellent interpersonal skills – a must

High-level order and organization – required

