Personal Assistant to CEO (Contract position) at O’Brien Recruitment

May 20, 2021

Assistance to the company’s CEO in managing the company’s activities and all that this entails

Knowledge of office programming, CRM – required

Ability to formulate orally and in writing at a high level – required

Ability to characterize and implement information systems – an advantage

– Management of all business opportunities in the company, including CRM and monitoring that are indeed carried out

Individual and horizontal business development, including examination of competitors

– Production of management reports and monitoring of existing customers, including the expansion of activities with them

Improving work processes and procedures in the company, including managing technological developments

– Assistance in promoting marketing such as mailings, SEO and the like mainly through external consultants

Monitoring and improving regulatory matters and reporting

– Various special tasks in accordance with the requirements of the CEO of the company

Requirements

Spatial vision – required

Ability to handle multitasking and time management – required

Has excellent interpersonal skills – a must

High-level order and organization – required

Learn more/Apply for this position