Quality Analyst at Amka Products (Pty) Ltd

Key Tasks:
- Testing of raw materials upon incoming
- Re-testing of chemicals
- Ensure that service levels and out-of-stocks are monitored on a daily basis.
- Ensure that the total number of jobs missed due to QC does not exceed 0.01
- Minimize hit rates by accurately assuring Raw Materials released within time
- Monitoring of QC samplers
- Planning and organizing of QC Raw Material lab, ensuring clean, neat and organized lab
- Improve right first-time releases by assist in identifying root cause
- Ensure zero quality related products recalls from the trade
- Monitor and report GLP /GMP findings throughout the lab and the warehouse.
- Participate during internal/ external audit and minimize findings
- Perform instruments verification before shift commence
- Ensure correct SOP/method and specs are used and updated at all time
Qualifications:
- Diploma or Degree in Analytical Chemistry
Experience:
- FMCG and Laboratory
- Quality
- GMP ((SO 227/16 equivalent)
- GLP
Desired Skills:
- Communication And Interpersonal Skills
- Computer Literacy
- Honesty
- Good time keeping
- Good Manufacturing Practices
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Amka Products (PTY) Ltd is an FMCG Business founded in Pretoria in the 1950’s. From the outset Amka has focused on the unique needs and opportunities inherent in Africa’s emerging markets.
The company specializes in the research development, manufacturing and marketing of products that meet consumer needs in Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrance and Home care markets in over sixty countries around the world. Distribution is achieved through chain stores, independent retailers, salons, wholesalers and buying groups. Amka operates from twelve facilities in Sunderland Ridge, Centurion, Pretoria.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Performance Bonus