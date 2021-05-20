Quality Auditor at Amka Products (Pty) Ltd

We are looking for an Quality Control Dispensary Auditor.

Key Tasks:

Ensure that service levels and out-of-stocks are monitored on a daily basis.

Ensure that the total number of jobs missed due to QC does not exceed 0.01

Minimize hit rates by accurately assuring the Raw materials/ are released within time (assist with sampling)/ Dispensary correctly dispense jobs on time

Monitor Dispensary booths hourly to ensure that jobs are dispensed correctly and on time

Report defective chemicals immediately take a picture, note finding on log sheet and send a mail to

Manager, including Dispensary supervisor.

Testing of bulk / Raw materials

Sampling of retested chemicals

Communicate all non-conformance immediately to Manager to ensure corrective action is taken immediately

Issue CAR report to QC Manager for all related supplier non -conformances upon receiving

Issue stoppage documents to dispensary/compounding/on-line manager for all dispensary/compounding/on-line non-conformances

Mark chemicals immediately upon receiving communication these are not fit for usage or expired

Obtain list of expired raw material/bulk from Dispensary supervisor, ensure these have on hold tape and are moved to Quarantine area

Monitor GMP throughout area on daily basis and submit daily checklists to Dispensary Supervisor,

Assistance manager, Warehouse Manager, QC Manager and QA Head

Follow up on weekly upliftment/destructions with QC manager to ensure suppliers uplift the stock within the stipulated time

Ensure Dispensary scales are validated/ calibrated, are fit for use and verification is performed as per requirements

Qualification:

Diploma or Degree in Analytical Chemistry

Experience:

FMCG and Laboratory

Quality

GMP ((SO 227/16 equivalent)

GLP

Desired Skills:

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Computer Literacy

Honesty

Good time keeping

Good Manufacturing Practices

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Quality Control

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Amka Products (PTY) Ltd is an FMCG Business founded in Pretoria in the 1950’s. From the outset Amka has focused on the unique needs and opportunities inherent in Africa’s emerging markets.

The company specializes in the research development, manufacturing and marketing of products that meet consumer needs in Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrance and Home care markets in over sixty countries around the world. Distribution is achieved through chain stores, independent retailers, salons, wholesalers and buying groups. Amka operates from twelve facilities in Sunderland Ridge, Centurion, Pretoria.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Performance Bonus

