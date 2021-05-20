Regional Sales Manager – KZN

My client is based in KZN and they are looking for a top class Regional Sales Manager to join their Sales and Product Team. 8 years sales experience in the building and construction industry plus 5 years in a senior sales role is required.

Qualifications

Business degree related to sales and marketing

Knowledge of the building and construction industry dynamics

Knowledge of cement, aggregate and ready mix concrete would be beneficial

Good understanding of product applications

Solid understanding of sales business strategies and plans, sales systems and working knowledge of pricing and distribution variables

Knowledge of market segments and requirements

Solid negotiation skills with strong team management skills

Responsibilities:

Managing the sales portfolio and optimizing sales of Readymix and Aggregates regionally to facitiate revenue maximization

Planning, implementing and activating sales plans to achieve set targets

Preparing budgets and monitoring expenditure

Building up and maintaining customer relationships

This role is based in the Durban area and is currently only open to South African citizens. Feedback will be provided if you apply and are a match for the role – otherwise if no feedback is given within two weeks, please accept that you were not shortlisted for the role. This is due to the volume of applicants being experienced. Thank you. Please apply online

Orange Recruiting (Pty) Ltd

Your Specialists in Supply Chain Recruiting

Employer & Job Benefits:

Normal company benefits included

Learn more/Apply for this position