Regional Sales Manager -Material Handling at Michael Page South Africa Limited

May 20, 2021

Our client is looking for a brand new role for a Regional Sales Manager for SSA for their material handling division.Client DetailsOur client is a world renowned construction equipment business.DescriptionThe incumbent will be responsible for the following:

  • Responsible for Sales and Sales support to cooperate with our dealers
  • Development of dealer networks
  • Increase Market share and sales to customers
  • Assist the sales personnel of head office
  • Support dealer performance evaluations in aspect of sales, marketing
  • Conduct sales training and product training

ProfileThe incumbent must have the following:

  • More than 5 years experience in construction equipment businesses
  • Experience as a Sales Manager/Senior Sales Manager
  • Must come from the Construction equipment industry – non negotiable
  • Must have management experience

Job OfferMarket related package

About The Employer:

Michael Page

Learn more/Apply for this position