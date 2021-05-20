Regional Sales Manager -Material Handling at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is looking for a brand new role for a Regional Sales Manager for SSA for their material handling division.Client DetailsOur client is a world renowned construction equipment business.DescriptionThe incumbent will be responsible for the following:
- Responsible for Sales and Sales support to cooperate with our dealers
- Development of dealer networks
- Increase Market share and sales to customers
- Assist the sales personnel of head office
- Support dealer performance evaluations in aspect of sales, marketing
- Conduct sales training and product training
ProfileThe incumbent must have the following:
- More than 5 years experience in construction equipment businesses
- Experience as a Sales Manager/Senior Sales Manager
- Must come from the Construction equipment industry – non negotiable
- Must have management experience
Job OfferMarket related package
About The Employer:
Michael Page