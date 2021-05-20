Regional Sales Manager -Material Handling at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is looking for a brand new role for a Regional Sales Manager for SSA for their material handling division.Client DetailsOur client is a world renowned construction equipment business.DescriptionThe incumbent will be responsible for the following:

Responsible for Sales and Sales support to cooperate with our dealers

Development of dealer networks

Increase Market share and sales to customers

Assist the sales personnel of head office

Support dealer performance evaluations in aspect of sales, marketing

Conduct sales training and product training

ProfileThe incumbent must have the following:

More than 5 years experience in construction equipment businesses

Experience as a Sales Manager/Senior Sales Manager

Must come from the Construction equipment industry – non negotiable

Must have management experience

Job OfferMarket related package

