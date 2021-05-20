Release Train Engineer (RTE)/Scrum Master at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Specialist Fund Management firm in Bellville seeks a forward-thinking Release Train Engineer (RTE)/Scrum Master to be a servant leader and coach for the Solution Train & facilitate and guide the work of all Agile Release Trains (ART) and suppliers in the value stream. You will communicate with stakeholders, escalate impediments while helping to manage risk and drive relentless improvement. You will also help configure SAFe to the organisations needs, standardising and documenting practices. You will require a solid grasp of how to scale Lean and Agile practices and understand the unique opportunities and challenges associated with facilitating and continuously aligning a large development [URL Removed] and optimize the flow of value through the ART and Solution Train using various tools, such as the Program and Solution Kanbans and other information radiators.

Establish and communicate the annual calendars for Iterations and Program Increments (PIs).

Facilitate PI Planning readiness by fostering a Continuous Exploration process which drives the synthesis of a Vision, a Roadmap, and Backlogs, and through Pre- and Post-PI Planning events.

Facilitate the PI planning event.

Summarise Team PI Objectives into Program PI Objectives (the RTE) and publish them for visibility and transparency.

Summarise program PI objectives into Solution PI Objectives (the STE) and publish them for visibility and transparency.

Assist tracking the execution of features and capabilities (see Metrics).

Facilitate periodic synchronization events, including the ART sync at the Essential Level and the Solution Train sync for Solution Trains.

Assist with economic decision-making by facilitating feature and capability estimation by teams and the roll-up to Epics, where necessary.

Coach leaders, teams, and Scrum Masters in Lean-Agile practices and mindsets.

Help manage risks and dependencies.

Escalate and track impediments.

Provide input on resourcing to address critical bottlenecks.

Encourage collaboration between teams and System and Solution Architects/Engineering.

Work with Product and Solution Management, Product Owners, and other stakeholders to help ensure strategy and execution alignment Improve the flow of value through value streams by improving and assessing the practices associated with DevOps and Release on Demand in the Continuous Delivery Pipeline.

Help drive the Lean User Experience (UX) innovation cycle.

Work with the Agile Program Management Office (APMO) on program execution and operational excellence (see Lean Portfolio Management).

Understand and operate within Lean Budgets and ensure adherence to Guardrails.

Facilitate System Demos and Solution Demos.

Drive relentless improvement via Inspect and Adapt workshops; assess the agility level of the ART and Solution Train and help them improve.

Foster Communities of Practice and the use of Engineering and Built-In Quality practices.

