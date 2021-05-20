A fantastic opportunity has arisen in a well- established sales company, for an experienced and driven sales agent.
The position is based in Pinetown, Durban.
We will provide you with in depth training, which will set you up for success.
In the beginning stages of the business, the successful candidate will be responsible for sales calls to pre-existing customers.
As you learn the business model, you will be developed into a leadership position.
To be successful you need to have immaculate communication skills, as well as exceptional leadership abilities.
Non-negotiable requirements for applicants:
Matric, NQF level 4 or higher
SA Identity Document
Sales experience (6 months minimum)
Computer literacy
Fluency in English and an additional language
Leadership experience
What we offer:
A great basic salary
Commission
Bonus
Incentives
An exciting and inviting work environment
Email your updated CV with the reference “PINETOWN” to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Call Centre
- leadership skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Call Centre