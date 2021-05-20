Sales Agent

A fantastic opportunity has arisen in a well- established sales company, for an experienced and driven sales agent.

The position is based in Pinetown, Durban.

We will provide you with in depth training, which will set you up for success.

In the beginning stages of the business, the successful candidate will be responsible for sales calls to pre-existing customers.

As you learn the business model, you will be developed into a leadership position.

To be successful you need to have immaculate communication skills, as well as exceptional leadership abilities.

Non-negotiable requirements for applicants:

Matric, NQF level 4 or higher

SA Identity Document

Sales experience (6 months minimum)

Computer literacy

Fluency in English and an additional language

Leadership experience

What we offer:

A great basic salary

Commission

Bonus

Incentives

An exciting and inviting work environment

Email your updated CV with the reference “PINETOWN” to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales

Call Centre

leadership skills.

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Call Centre

Learn more/Apply for this position