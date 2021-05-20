SCM Service Analyst

May 20, 2021

SCM (Service Management Centre) SERVICE ANALYST

About the role:
This is a customer service specialists’ role!

  • The main duties of the Service Analysts are to:
  • Assess customer experience while they are interacting with the Service Management Centre associates and provide valuable insight.
  • By collecting relevant information, this professional will help in tracking and improving our overall SMC reporting and monitoring of continuous improvement initiatives being implemented within the SMC.
  • The Service Analyst will make certain that our enterprise contains consistent service output and establish daily, weekly & monthly patterns, trends, and analysis on performance of the SMC.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration & IT – or similar/related
  • Microsoft Certifications (Excel)
  • ITIL Certification (Advantageous)

Experience

  • Must have a minimum of 3 years’ experience working in a Service Analyst position.
  • Large Support services team/Call Centre – any industry, but must have Service Analysis experience
  • Extensive Microsoft Office Skills
  • Extensive Excel Skill:
  • Exceptional strong Excel skills (must know how to create formulas, work with formulas etc.)
  • Extensive Presentation Skills (Presentation skills extremely important)
  • Presentation skills is KEY – will present daily to team and sometimes to senior management.
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in Trend Analysis.
  • Number’s skills – must have strong number skills – know how to report on numbers and make suggestions on improving numbers etc.
  • Must know and understand the environment and what you are reporting on
  • Must have experience in workforce forecasting and planning
  • Strong foundation in mathematics and statistics
  • Capable of presenting to senior leadership
  • High energy level, enthusiastic, and eager to do what is necessary to be successful
  • Excellent interpersonal, public presentation, written and communication skills
  • Ability to utilize effective communication or negotiation skills, employing diplomacy and sensitivity to resolve critical or escalated issues affecting the Customer, SMC Engineers, or Senior Management.
  • Proven ability to influence cross-functional teams without formal authority
  • Computer literacy in Microsoft Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint
  • Willing to work unpredictable hours and work against deadlines

KPI’s and Attributes
Must have strong – exceptional skills in the following:

  • Attention to detail.
  • Numbers person – strong numerical. Must know how to work with numbers.
  • Communication skills
  • Presentation skills showcasing report Sheets, Graphs etc. and presenting to Senior Management.
  • Perform under pressure

Key Responsibilities:
Creation of reporting structures for the Service Management Centre:

  • Creation of upper management level reporting relating to operations performance and employee targets and performance.
  • Creation of operations dashboard to track performance and assist in driving opportunities.
  • Creation of specification documentation for client reports.
  • Creation of in-depth specification documents providing a road map for client requirements.
  • Project management of IT report development projects.
  • Management of timelines and work distribution of the report development teams.
  • Assisting with client report queries.
  • General Problem Solving and Troubleshooting especially related to Excel.
  • Creation and maintenance of the data reporting structure within the Service Management Centre.
  • Generation of daily, weekly, and monthly reports to analyse performance
  • In depth analysis of anomalies and problem areas.
  • Creation of Standard Operating Procedures.
  • Discussion and publishing new Standard Operating Procedures within the SMC
  • Provide measurement, analysis and reporting on performance, trends and patterns for daily, weekly and monthly reporting customers (internal and external).
  • Identify, support, and recommend the implementation of various programs for improvement in Network operations and processes.
  • Maintains professional and technical knowledge by tracking emerging trends in contact centre operations management;
  • attending educational workshops;
  • reviewing professional publications;
  • establishing personal networks;
  • benchmarking state-of-the-art practices; participating in professional societies.
  • Provides key recommendations to management with respect to short team and long-term strategies for ensuring optimal service levels.

Basic Overview of Responsibilities

  • Drive Morning meetings and present reports
  • Create reports for service desk
  • Create reports and graphs, reports and present the findings and report on the necessary issues and make suggestions on how to improve issue and or ticket turnaround time, etc.
  • Translate information to teams and management.
  • Understand the information and reports
  • Make the presentations and reports interesting
  • Trend Analysis
  • Must be able to pick up trents, report on trends – representing trends and provide suggestions and ideas on improving trends
  • Analyse reports and outline any trends(trend analyses)
  • Analyse reports and outline any issues and make suggestions on improving (trend analyses)
  • Identify and highlight potential issues.
  • Drive morning meetings with the Teams

Desired Skills:

  • MS Office
  • Excel
  • PowerPoint
  • Outlook
  • Word
  • Trend Analysis
  • Reporting
  • Presentions
  • Presenting of meetings
  • Problem Solving
  • Troubleshooting
  • Data Reporting
  • SCM
  • Trends
  • Patterns
  • Upper Management Reporting
  • SCM Reporting
  • Customer Service
  • Workforce Forecasting and Planning

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

SCM – Service Provider

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

