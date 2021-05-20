SCM Service Analyst

SCM (Service Management Centre) SERVICE ANALYST
About the role:
This is a customer service specialists’ role!
- The main duties of the Service Analysts are to:
- Assess customer experience while they are interacting with the Service Management Centre associates and provide valuable insight.
- By collecting relevant information, this professional will help in tracking and improving our overall SMC reporting and monitoring of continuous improvement initiatives being implemented within the SMC.
- The Service Analyst will make certain that our enterprise contains consistent service output and establish daily, weekly & monthly patterns, trends, and analysis on performance of the SMC.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration & IT – or similar/related
- Microsoft Certifications (Excel)
- ITIL Certification (Advantageous)
Experience
- Must have a minimum of 3 years’ experience working in a Service Analyst position.
- Large Support services team/Call Centre – any industry, but must have Service Analysis experience
- Extensive Microsoft Office Skills
- Extensive Excel Skill:
- Exceptional strong Excel skills (must know how to create formulas, work with formulas etc.)
- Extensive Presentation Skills (Presentation skills extremely important)
- Presentation skills is KEY – will present daily to team and sometimes to senior management.
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in Trend Analysis.
- Number’s skills – must have strong number skills – know how to report on numbers and make suggestions on improving numbers etc.
- Must know and understand the environment and what you are reporting on
- Must have experience in workforce forecasting and planning
- Strong foundation in mathematics and statistics
- Capable of presenting to senior leadership
- High energy level, enthusiastic, and eager to do what is necessary to be successful
- Excellent interpersonal, public presentation, written and communication skills
- Ability to utilize effective communication or negotiation skills, employing diplomacy and sensitivity to resolve critical or escalated issues affecting the Customer, SMC Engineers, or Senior Management.
- Proven ability to influence cross-functional teams without formal authority
- Computer literacy in Microsoft Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint
- Willing to work unpredictable hours and work against deadlines
KPI’s and Attributes
Must have strong – exceptional skills in the following:
- Attention to detail.
- Numbers person – strong numerical. Must know how to work with numbers.
- Communication skills
- Presentation skills showcasing report Sheets, Graphs etc. and presenting to Senior Management.
- Perform under pressure
Key Responsibilities:
Creation of reporting structures for the Service Management Centre:
- Creation of upper management level reporting relating to operations performance and employee targets and performance.
- Creation of operations dashboard to track performance and assist in driving opportunities.
- Creation of specification documentation for client reports.
- Creation of in-depth specification documents providing a road map for client requirements.
- Project management of IT report development projects.
- Management of timelines and work distribution of the report development teams.
- Assisting with client report queries.
- General Problem Solving and Troubleshooting especially related to Excel.
- Creation and maintenance of the data reporting structure within the Service Management Centre.
- Generation of daily, weekly, and monthly reports to analyse performance
- In depth analysis of anomalies and problem areas.
- Creation of Standard Operating Procedures.
- Discussion and publishing new Standard Operating Procedures within the SMC
- Provide measurement, analysis and reporting on performance, trends and patterns for daily, weekly and monthly reporting customers (internal and external).
- Identify, support, and recommend the implementation of various programs for improvement in Network operations and processes.
- Maintains professional and technical knowledge by tracking emerging trends in contact centre operations management;
- attending educational workshops;
- reviewing professional publications;
- establishing personal networks;
- benchmarking state-of-the-art practices; participating in professional societies.
- Provides key recommendations to management with respect to short team and long-term strategies for ensuring optimal service levels.
Basic Overview of Responsibilities
- Drive Morning meetings and present reports
- Create reports for service desk
- Create reports and graphs, reports and present the findings and report on the necessary issues and make suggestions on how to improve issue and or ticket turnaround time, etc.
- Translate information to teams and management.
- Understand the information and reports
- Make the presentations and reports interesting
- Trend Analysis
- Must be able to pick up trents, report on trends – representing trends and provide suggestions and ideas on improving trends
- Analyse reports and outline any trends(trend analyses)
- Analyse reports and outline any issues and make suggestions on improving (trend analyses)
- Identify and highlight potential issues.
- Drive morning meetings with the Teams
Desired Skills:
- MS Office
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- Outlook
- Word
- Trend Analysis
- Reporting
- Presentions
- Presenting of meetings
- Problem Solving
- Troubleshooting
- Data Reporting
- SCM
- Trends
- Patterns
- Upper Management Reporting
- SCM Reporting
- Customer Service
- Workforce Forecasting and Planning
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
SCM – Service Provider
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund