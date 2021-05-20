SCM Service Analyst

SCM (Service Management Centre) SERVICE ANALYST

About the role:

This is a customer service specialists’ role!

The main duties of the Service Analysts are to:

Assess customer experience while they are interacting with the Service Management Centre associates and provide valuable insight.

By collecting relevant information, this professional will help in tracking and improving our overall SMC reporting and monitoring of continuous improvement initiatives being implemented within the SMC.

The Service Analyst will make certain that our enterprise contains consistent service output and establish daily, weekly & monthly patterns, trends, and analysis on performance of the SMC.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration & IT – or similar/related

Microsoft Certifications (Excel)

ITIL Certification (Advantageous)

Experience

Must have a minimum of 3 years’ experience working in a Service Analyst position.

Large Support services team/Call Centre – any industry, but must have Service Analysis experience

Extensive Microsoft Office Skills

Extensive Excel Skill:

Exceptional strong Excel skills (must know how to create formulas, work with formulas etc.)

Extensive Presentation Skills (Presentation skills extremely important)

Presentation skills is KEY – will present daily to team and sometimes to senior management.

Minimum 3 years’ experience in Trend Analysis.

Number’s skills – must have strong number skills – know how to report on numbers and make suggestions on improving numbers etc.

Must know and understand the environment and what you are reporting on

Must have experience in workforce forecasting and planning

Strong foundation in mathematics and statistics

Capable of presenting to senior leadership

High energy level, enthusiastic, and eager to do what is necessary to be successful

Excellent interpersonal, public presentation, written and communication skills

Ability to utilize effective communication or negotiation skills, employing diplomacy and sensitivity to resolve critical or escalated issues affecting the Customer, SMC Engineers, or Senior Management.

Proven ability to influence cross-functional teams without formal authority

Computer literacy in Microsoft Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint

Willing to work unpredictable hours and work against deadlines

KPI’s and Attributes

Must have strong – exceptional skills in the following:

Attention to detail.

Numbers person – strong numerical. Must know how to work with numbers.

Communication skills

Presentation skills showcasing report Sheets, Graphs etc. and presenting to Senior Management.

Perform under pressure

Key Responsibilities:

Creation of reporting structures for the Service Management Centre:

Creation of upper management level reporting relating to operations performance and employee targets and performance.

Creation of operations dashboard to track performance and assist in driving opportunities.

Creation of specification documentation for client reports.

Creation of in-depth specification documents providing a road map for client requirements.

Project management of IT report development projects.

Management of timelines and work distribution of the report development teams.

Assisting with client report queries.

General Problem Solving and Troubleshooting especially related to Excel.

Creation and maintenance of the data reporting structure within the Service Management Centre.

Generation of daily, weekly, and monthly reports to analyse performance

In depth analysis of anomalies and problem areas.

Creation of Standard Operating Procedures.

Discussion and publishing new Standard Operating Procedures within the SMC

Provide measurement, analysis and reporting on performance, trends and patterns for daily, weekly and monthly reporting customers (internal and external).

Identify, support, and recommend the implementation of various programs for improvement in Network operations and processes.

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by tracking emerging trends in contact centre operations management;

attending educational workshops;

reviewing professional publications;

establishing personal networks;

benchmarking state-of-the-art practices; participating in professional societies.

Provides key recommendations to management with respect to short team and long-term strategies for ensuring optimal service levels.

Basic Overview of Responsibilities

Drive Morning meetings and present reports

Create reports for service desk

Create reports and graphs, reports and present the findings and report on the necessary issues and make suggestions on how to improve issue and or ticket turnaround time, etc.

Translate information to teams and management.

Understand the information and reports

Make the presentations and reports interesting

Trend Analysis

Must be able to pick up trents, report on trends – representing trends and provide suggestions and ideas on improving trends

Analyse reports and outline any trends(trend analyses)

Analyse reports and outline any issues and make suggestions on improving (trend analyses)

Identify and highlight potential issues.

Drive morning meetings with the Teams

