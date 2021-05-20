Second In Charge -Trauma ICU (Jhb)

Our client, 346 bedded private hospital requires a Registered Nurse who meets the following requirements:

Key requirements:

Relevant Nursing qualification – Diploma or B Cur Degree.

Valid registration with the South African Nursing Council as a professional nurse.

Qualification in Critical Care Nursing Science registration with the SANC.

Minimum of 2-3 years managerial experience in the private sector.

Minimum of 2 – 3 years work experience in ICU and clinical leadership essential.

Sound financial knowledge and proficient understanding of the legislative and business climate pertaining to nursing and private healthcare.

Thorough knowledge of general/ specialised nursing theory and practice.

Key responsibilities:

Assist the Unit Manager in ensuring that the ICU is providing safe, cost effective quality patient care in line with the Clinical Governance strategy, evidence based practice and healthcare research.

Partner with the Doctor on rounds and communicate effectively with patients regarding their care.

Partner with the Unit Manager, Nursing Manager and/or the Nursing Efficiencies Support Specialists as appropriate to manage acuities and skills mix to enable cost effective quality care.

Please submit a detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed]; .

Desired Skills:

Minimum of 2 – 3 years work experience in ICU and clinical leadership essential.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

Learn more/Apply for this position