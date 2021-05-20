Second In Charge -Trauma ICU (Jhb)

May 20, 2021

Our client, 346 bedded private hospital requires a Registered Nurse who meets the following requirements:

Key requirements:

  • Relevant Nursing qualification – Diploma or B Cur Degree.
  • Valid registration with the South African Nursing Council as a professional nurse.
  • Qualification in Critical Care Nursing Science registration with the SANC.
  • Minimum of 2-3 years managerial experience in the private sector.
  • Minimum of 2 – 3 years work experience in ICU and clinical leadership essential.
  • Sound financial knowledge and proficient understanding of the legislative and business climate pertaining to nursing and private healthcare.
  • Thorough knowledge of general/ specialised nursing theory and practice.

Key responsibilities:

  • Assist the Unit Manager in ensuring that the ICU is providing safe, cost effective quality patient care in line with the Clinical Governance strategy, evidence based practice and healthcare research.
  • Partner with the Doctor on rounds and communicate effectively with patients regarding their care.
  • Partner with the Unit Manager, Nursing Manager and/or the Nursing Efficiencies Support Specialists as appropriate to manage acuities and skills mix to enable cost effective quality care.

Please submit a detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • South African Nursing Council

