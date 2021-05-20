Second In Charge -Trauma ICU (Jhb)

Our client, 346 bedded private hospital requires a Registered Nurse who meets the following requirements:
Key requirements:
- Relevant Nursing qualification – Diploma or B Cur Degree.
- Valid registration with the South African Nursing Council as a professional nurse.
- Qualification in Critical Care Nursing Science registration with the SANC.
- Minimum of 2-3 years managerial experience in the private sector.
- Minimum of 2 – 3 years work experience in ICU and clinical leadership essential.
- Sound financial knowledge and proficient understanding of the legislative and business climate pertaining to nursing and private healthcare.
- Thorough knowledge of general/ specialised nursing theory and practice.
Key responsibilities:
- Assist the Unit Manager in ensuring that the ICU is providing safe, cost effective quality patient care in line with the Clinical Governance strategy, evidence based practice and healthcare research.
- Partner with the Doctor on rounds and communicate effectively with patients regarding their care.
- Partner with the Unit Manager, Nursing Manager and/or the Nursing Efficiencies Support Specialists as appropriate to manage acuities and skills mix to enable cost effective quality care.
Please submit a detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];.
Desired Skills:
- Minimum of 2 – 3 years work experience in ICU and clinical leadership essential.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Nursing Council