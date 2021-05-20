Senior IT Analyst (Finance) FI/CO

A Global Giant with an extensive footprint and Market Leader in the Food and Beverage industry is ready to expand. As a Business IT Analyst, you will be responsible for Business Analysis and Solutions Definition, Business IT Alignment and Demand Management, Project Management & Delivery, Business Process improvement as well as Functional support for Finance Functions (Finance and Procurement). If you are ready to become a Strategic Business Partner and take your Stakeholder Management skills to the next level then look no further.. The following will be required:
- University Degree in Computer Science / Computer Engineering/ Software Engineering/Information Technology/ Information Science
- Minimum 5 years relevant working experience (SAP FI/CO Capacity)
- SAP Business Analysis experience
- SAP CO (Standard modules including experience in Product costing and Profitability Analysis which are mandatory)
- SAP FI Functional experience
- SAP Procure to Pay (MM) functional experience advantageous
About The Employer:
NA