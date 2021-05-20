Senior IT Analyst (Finance) FI/CO

A Global Giant with an extensive footprint and Market Leader in the Food and Beverage industry is ready to expand. As a Business IT Analyst, you will be responsible for Business Analysis and Solutions Definition, Business IT Alignment and Demand Management, Project Management & Delivery, Business Process improvement as well as Functional support for Finance Functions (Finance and Procurement). If you are ready to become a Strategic Business Partner and take your Stakeholder Management skills to the next level then look no further.. The following will be required:

University Degree in Computer Science / Computer Engineering/ Software Engineering/Information Technology/ Information Science

Minimum 5 years relevant working experience (SAP FI/CO Capacity)

SAP Business Analysis experience

SAP CO (Standard modules including experience in Product costing and Profitability Analysis which are mandatory)

SAP FI Functional experience

SAP Procure to Pay (MM) functional experience advantageous

About The Employer:

NA

