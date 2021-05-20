Senior Java Developer -12 Months Contract

May 20, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.
  • Produce code that is easily maintainable.
  • Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.
  • Adheres to technical standards
  • Produce code that is well documented
  • Assist other Developers.
  • Perform Quality Assurance checks / Code Reviews.
  • Contribute to the establishment of Best Practice standards.
  • Prepare Technical specifications
  • Perform Unit and System Testing.
  • Work closely with Systems Analyst.
  • Develop innovative solutions.
  • Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to
  • Adherence to time deadlines
  • Mentoring of junior developers

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Minimum Qualifications

  • Bachelors in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems or related field
  • Knowledge of: Software design principles and practices; Git source control; Jenkins and/or other CI tools; Agile SDLC
  • Ability to: Develop detailed project plans; coordinate the activities of outsourced Hogan technical services; Work independently and make sound judgments; meet critical deadlines; Must have strong scripting skills; Problem solving skills; Leadership and mentoring skills;

Experience or qualifications in the following areas would be beneficial

  • Web application development
  • Web services experience
  • Ability to interpret ERDs, process flow charts, sequence diagrams and use cases.
  • Ability to document requirements using UML
  • Enterprise Messaging Bus architectures
  • Strong skills to investigate and analyze information in troubleshooting
  • Good understanding of project management principles and SDLC
  • Experience working in a large corporate environment helpful
  • Excellent Jboss/Wildfly or any other JEE application server administration skills
  • Good understanding of Content Management Systems(Hippo CMS)
  • Good understating of data processing tools such as Kafka
  • Good understanding of Microservices technologies (Service discovery and registry)

Experience

  • At least 8 years Java application development experience of which 2 must be at senior level.

Learn more/Apply for this position