Specialist: Health & Safety at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose

To provide specialist advise and support related to the implementation of occupational health and safety regulations in alignment with applicable legislation, through the execution of predefined objectives as per agreed SOPs.

Minimum Experience

2 – 3 years experience in a similar environment

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Office Administration

Outputs

Critical Skill and Knowledge Requirement:

Advanced knowledge, understanding and experience in the development, roll out and implementation of H&S management systems.

Advanced knowledge and understanding of SANS Codes, Municipal Bylaws and OHS Act.

Demonstrate the ability to positively influence improved safety outcomes.

Retail Experience would be an advantage

Additional requirements:

Tertiary qualification in H&S and or an associated discipline (BTech: Environmental Health/ National Diploma: Safety Management).

Minimum 3 5 years of experience in H&S environment. Experience in a Corporate Environment is advantageous.

Valid drivers license.

Must be willing to travel.

Process

Advise on and contribute to the development of procedures and processes within area of specialisation for continued quality and service improvement.

Apply relevant research methodologies, tools and techniques to effectively and purposefully gather information.

Attend and respond to OHS emergency issues and assist on and participate in related investigations.

Draw on own technical knowledge and experience to identify and develop solutions to improve operational service & quality.

Escalate unresolved delivery and quality issues to operational management and process owners.

Implement OHS processes according to legislative requirements, including risk identification and processes related to buildings requirements.

Monitor contractor activities to report on and ensure adherence to related OHS policy; in promotion of a safe work environment.

Provide specialist advice and support in area of accountability to ensure that identified solutions and recommendations are appropriate and effective.

Recommend preventive measures that address occupational health risks and develop procedures to minimise injury frequency rate.

Understand and apply existing best practice frameworks to assist in the implementation of identified subject matter processes and standards.

Customer

Contribute to a TCF service excellence culture, which builds positive relationships and provides opportunity for feedback and exceptional service.

Finance

Adhere to specified policies, standards and procedures to prevent and reduce wastage of financial resources and escalate associated risks.

Learning and Growth

Contribute to the successful implementation of change initiatives by providing support in area of specialisation.

Interact proactively with others for the purpose of continuous knowledge sharing; and integration of own new knowledge.

Participate in specialist communities of practice and contribute positively to own and organisational knowledge improvement.

Governance

Comply to governance, compliance, integrity and ethics processes and procedures in area of specialisation and continuously identify and escalate risks.

Competencies

Technical Competencies

Reporting and Interpretation (Basic)

Customer Advice (Technical) (Basic)

Occupational Health and Safety (Intermediate)

Behavioural Competencies

Organisation and Attention to Detail (Basic)

Professional/Technical learning (Basic)

Relationship Management and Networking (Basic)

