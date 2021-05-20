Splunk Developer at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Splunk Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location Menlyn/ Home office rotation

Minimum years of experience: 6+ years

Minimum qualification required:

Degree or Diploma – relevant work experience

Tasks and responsibilities:

We are looking for a Splunk Developer to join our team that are busy creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency and threat awareness.

If you are a passionate about big data, development and are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.

Develops and customizes Splunk apps and dashboards.

Implements integration with external systems.

Builds advanced visualizations

Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.

Work in the agile environment

Liaise with stakeholders and team members globally

Travel to Munich(when required)

Technical/ Functional Skills required:

Ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technology experience

Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL), Splunk Data Ingest & configuration preferred

Amazon Web Services experience required

Automation experience in PowerShell and Python

Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl

Windows and Linux systems and shell commands

Desired Skills:

AWS experience

Powershell and python automation

Splunk Search processing language

Ingesting/monitoring/visualizing and analysing data technology

