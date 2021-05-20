Splunk Developer at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Splunk Developer to join their dynamic team.
Location Menlyn/ Home office rotation
Minimum years of experience: 6+ years
Minimum qualification required:
Degree or Diploma – relevant work experience
Tasks and responsibilities:
We are looking for a Splunk Developer to join our team that are busy creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency and threat awareness.
- If you are a passionate about big data, development and are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.
- Develops and customizes Splunk apps and dashboards.
- Implements integration with external systems.
- Builds advanced visualizations
- Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.
- Work in the agile environment
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members globally
- Travel to Munich(when required)
Technical/ Functional Skills required:
- Ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technology experience
- Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL), Splunk Data Ingest & configuration preferred
- Amazon Web Services experience required
- Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
- Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl
- Windows and Linux systems and shell commands
Desired Skills:
- AWS experience
- Powershell and python automation
- Splunk Search processing language
- Ingesting/monitoring/visualizing and analysing data technology