Splunk Developer at Sabenza IT

May 20, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Splunk Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location Menlyn/ Home office rotation

Minimum years of experience: 6+ years

Minimum qualification required:
Degree or Diploma – relevant work experience

Tasks and responsibilities:

We are looking for a Splunk Developer to join our team that are busy creating the next generation observability solutions to increase productivity, operational efficiency and threat awareness.

  • If you are a passionate about big data, development and are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.
  • Develops and customizes Splunk apps and dashboards.
  • Implements integration with external systems.
  • Builds advanced visualizations
  • Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.
  • Work in the agile environment
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members globally
  • Travel to Munich(when required)

Technical/ Functional Skills required:

  • Ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technology experience
  • Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL), Splunk Data Ingest & configuration preferred
  • Amazon Web Services experience required
  • Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
  • Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl
  • Windows and Linux systems and shell commands

Desired Skills:

  • AWS experience
  • Powershell and python automation
  • Splunk Search processing language
  • Ingesting/monitoring/visualizing and analysing data technology

Learn more/Apply for this position