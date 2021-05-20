Duties:
- Testing
- Design manage and document replication processes
- Configure and manage all server hardware and software that houses the SQL engines
- Ensure effectivness of MS SQL RDMS’S
- Ensure integrity of all databases
- Design and maintain all security aspects around the SQL Server
- 3rd Party engagement
- Cross functional support (BI, Service Delivery, Development and Cyber Security)
- Standby DBA support
Qualifications:
- Matric
- Completed BSc
- MCSE Certification
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum of 5 years SQL Database Administration skills
- MSSQL 2012+ preferred
- MS SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];
- Server OS
- MS Azure and/or AWS
- SSIS, SSRS and SSAS
- Clustering
- SQL Replication
- Agile methodology
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- clustering
- replication
- Mysql
- SQL
- azure
- aws
- SSIS
- SSRS
- ssas
- Mcse
- bsc
- bachelor of science
- cyber security
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Well established company in the Norther Suburbs of Cape Town, seeks to employ an experienced MCSE Certified, SQL Database Administrator on a 3 year Fixed-Term Contract.