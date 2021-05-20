SQL Database Administrator

Duties:

Testing

Design manage and document replication processes

Configure and manage all server hardware and software that houses the SQL engines

Ensure effectivness of MS SQL RDMS’S

Ensure integrity of all databases

Design and maintain all security aspects around the SQL Server

3rd Party engagement

Cross functional support (BI, Service Delivery, Development and Cyber Security)

Standby DBA support

Qualifications:

Matric

Completed BSc

MCSE Certification

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years SQL Database Administration skills

MSSQL 2012+ preferred

MS SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];

Server OS

MS Azure and/or AWS

SSIS, SSRS and SSAS

Clustering

SQL Replication

Agile methodology

Desired Skills:

Agile

clustering

replication

Mysql

SQL

azure

aws

SSIS

SSRS

ssas

Mcse

bsc

bachelor of science

cyber security

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Well established company in the Norther Suburbs of Cape Town, seeks to employ an experienced MCSE Certified, SQL Database Administrator on a 3 year Fixed-Term Contract.

