SQL Database Administrator

May 20, 2021

Duties:

  • Testing
  • Design manage and document replication processes
  • Configure and manage all server hardware and software that houses the SQL engines
  • Ensure effectivness of MS SQL RDMS’S
  • Ensure integrity of all databases
  • Design and maintain all security aspects around the SQL Server
  • 3rd Party engagement
  • Cross functional support (BI, Service Delivery, Development and Cyber Security)
  • Standby DBA support

Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Completed BSc
  • MCSE Certification

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum of 5 years SQL Database Administration skills
  • MSSQL 2012+ preferred
  • MS SQL Server [Phone Number Removed];
  • Server OS
  • MS Azure and/or AWS
  • SSIS, SSRS and SSAS
  • Clustering
  • SQL Replication
  • Agile methodology

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • clustering
  • replication
  • Mysql
  • SQL
  • azure
  • aws
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • ssas
  • Mcse
  • bsc
  • bachelor of science
  • cyber security

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Well established company in the Norther Suburbs of Cape Town, seeks to employ an experienced MCSE Certified, SQL Database Administrator on a 3 year Fixed-Term Contract.

