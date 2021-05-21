Accountant Bookkeeper

Our client is a boutique financial accounting firm and they are looking for an Accountant Bookkeeper on a contract basis to cover maternity leave for 4 months. The successful incumbent will be responsible for the financial management and reporting of their client’s financials.

This role requires someone who is efficient, analytical, applies good judgement and decision making and is also meticulous in the execution of their duties.

The Accountant Bookkeeper will work independently as well as part of a team to meet monthly deadlines, build and maintain effective client relationships, work under pressure at times to ensure client projects are executed and provide assistance to other team members when needed.

The specific duties include:

Providing financial information to the client by researching and analysing accounting data and preparing reports.

Accurately reconciling General Ledger accounts and review trial balance.

Documenting financial transactions by entering account information on the accounting system and recommending financial actions by analysing accounting options.

Summarizing and reporting financial status and performance by collecting information, preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports for clients.

Substantiating financial transactions by auditing documents.

Maintaining accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures.

Securing financial information and ensuring confidentiality by maintaining financial security by following internal controls.

Preparing and processes payroll to ensure accurate payment of client’s employee salaries by verifying documentation, where relevant.

Complying with legal requirements by studying existing and new legislation, enforcing adherence to requirements, and advising management on needed actions.

Implementing statutory applications and resolving queries through the preparation of documentation and application for different tax types – VAT, PAYE, Income Tax.

Preparing and accurately submitting annual returns, and AFS in accordance with GAAP / IFRS.

Performing secretarial and administrative duties such as ensuring clients are registered with CIPC, UIF and COIDA.

Maintaining customer confidence and protects operations by keeping financial information confidential.

To be considered for this role, the following requirements must be met:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting (or related field)

2 years experience in a similar role performing bookkeeping duties

2 years experience with the preparation of annual returns and annual financial statements

2 years experience with reconciliations and preparation of the GL

2 years experience building and maintaining relations with clients

Thorough understanding of accounting principles and accounting controls

The ability to communicate effectively, both written and spoken language (English is the medium of communication)

The ability to work overtime

The ability to commute to the office – this is not a remote position (subject to COVID Lockdown regulations)

Desired Skills:

Bookkeeping

IFRS

GAAP

General Ledger

Financial Accounting

Sage 50

Trial Balance

VAT legislation

Bank Reconciliation

Year End Accounts

Accounting system

Journal Entries

VAT

Accounting Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a boutique financial accounting firm.

