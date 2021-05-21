Accountant (CA)

One of Cape Town’s largest importers and distributors is seeking an Accountant who is young, energetic, keen on growth, optimistic, up to challenges, has new ideas and has a passion for the financial world.
Job Description:
- Monthly accounting to trial balance and coordination of key control accounts.
- Maintain an accurate general ledger, supervise journals, cash book batches, etc.
- Perform monthly payroll calculations, including leave transactions.
- Responsible for reviewing inventory entries and investigate deviations in the system.
- Also answer questions from suppliers and customers regarding invoices, payments and other financial questions.
- Your average week may take up 45 hours
Requirements:
- Degree in Finance/Accounting or related (Essential)
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience as an Accountant (Essential)
- Experience working in a FMCG industry (companies like Komati, Pioneer Foods, etc. is essential)
- Intrinsically motivated and driven
- Able to do legal submissions and filings – including VAT, PAYE, Provisional Tax
- Attention to detail is required
Email your CV and Qualification to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- VAT tax return
- Statutory Accounting
- Trial Balance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
FMCG Importers and Distributors