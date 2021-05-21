Accountant (CA)

One of Cape Town’s largest importers and distributors is seeking an Accountant who is young, energetic, keen on growth, optimistic, up to challenges, has new ideas and has a passion for the financial world.

Job Description:

Monthly accounting to trial balance and coordination of key control accounts.

Maintain an accurate general ledger, supervise journals, cash book batches, etc.

Perform monthly payroll calculations, including leave transactions.

Responsible for reviewing inventory entries and investigate deviations in the system.

Also answer questions from suppliers and customers regarding invoices, payments and other financial questions.

Your average week may take up 45 hours

Requirements:

Degree in Finance/Accounting or related (Essential)

Minimum of 2 years’ experience as an Accountant (Essential)

Experience working in a FMCG industry (companies like Komati, Pioneer Foods, etc. is essential)

Intrinsically motivated and driven

Able to do legal submissions and filings – including VAT, PAYE, Provisional Tax

Attention to detail is required

Email your CV and Qualification to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

VAT tax return

Statutory Accounting

Trial Balance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

FMCG Importers and Distributors

Learn more/Apply for this position