Analyst Developer: DSD (.NET) at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 21, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement

Experience

  • 7 years’ proven software development in C# or .Net and SQL
  • Essential experience in the following development languages is required:
    • Minimum
      • UML
      • Analysis, design and writing technical specifications
      • overall knowledge of .net framework up to v4.7
      • C#
      • SQL
      • Relational database design
      • ASP.net / Java script/ HTML/ CSS
      • XML/ Xpath
      • Web services/ SOAP
      • Windows services
      • WCF (windows communication foundation)
      • An understanding of SOA
      • MVC and MVVM architecture
      • IIS
      • SQL server
      • Windows server
      • TCP/IP Fundamentals
      • FTP
      • Windows, active domain, .net and IIS Security models
      • Integration of different systems and platforms

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Relating and Networking
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Planning and Organising

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • A valid driver’s licence is preferred

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

