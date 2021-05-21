Application Support Agent required at the Centurion Office of a well-established company specializing in software controlled electronic solutions.
Hours: Monday to Friday 07:00 to 16:00 or 10:00 to 19:00 (SHIFTS)
Standby over weekends and public holidays
Minimum Requirements
Matric and A+
1 year experience in software application support.
Knowledge of GSM Technologies would be an advantage.
Duties will include but not be limited to
Providing high level monitoring / support / investigation / administration on customer application instances.
Executing recurring and ad hoc support tasks.
Taking overall ownership of incidents assigned to him / her.
Following up and providing feedback to customers on incidents or tasks assigned to him / her.
Desired Skills:
- gsm
- software support