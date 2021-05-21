Application Support Agent

Application Support Agent required at the Centurion Office of a well-established company specializing in software controlled electronic solutions.

Hours: Monday to Friday 07:00 to 16:00 or 10:00 to 19:00 (SHIFTS)

Standby over weekends and public holidays

Minimum Requirements

Matric and A+

1 year experience in software application support.

Knowledge of GSM Technologies would be an advantage.

Duties will include but not be limited to

Providing high level monitoring / support / investigation / administration on customer application instances.

Executing recurring and ad hoc support tasks.

Taking overall ownership of incidents assigned to him / her.

Following up and providing feedback to customers on incidents or tasks assigned to him / her.

Desired Skills:

gsm

software support

