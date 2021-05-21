Bid Manager

Job Description
- Managing the bid submission process
- Leading and coordinating the preparation of successive RFP responses, if required.
- Defining the work program, key tasks, interfaces, critical paths, and milestones that need to be completed to ensure the RFP is submitted on time.
- Identifying the necessary resources needed to complete the RFP response
- Liaising with our clients and suppliers on a daily basis
Skills and Experience Requirements:
- Tendering and proposal background required, ideally in the removal/relocation environment
- Highly proficient in Excel / computer literacy (professional level)
- Excellent written and verbal skills
- Strong Financial acument and background
- Must have lived, worked or studied in FRANCE or a EUROPEAN French country given very specific requirements dynamics of the market segment across the globe.
Desired Skills:
- bid management
- Proposal Management
- Bid Writing
- Budgeting
- profit adn lost
- financial an cost analysis
- Tender processes
- Bid Strategy
- Bid Process Management
- Cost Planning
- Bids Management
- Bidding Process
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
preticous multinational specialistin relocatios warehousing and moving peopleacross 984 concounties globally