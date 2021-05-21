Bid Manager

May 21, 2021

Job Description

  • Managing the bid submission process
  • Leading and coordinating the preparation of successive RFP responses, if required.
  • Defining the work program, key tasks, interfaces, critical paths, and milestones that need to be completed to ensure the RFP is submitted on time.
  • Identifying the necessary resources needed to complete the RFP response
  • Liaising with our clients and suppliers on a daily basis

Skills and Experience Requirements:

  • Tendering and proposal background required, ideally in the removal/relocation environment
  • Highly proficient in Excel / computer literacy (professional level)
  • Excellent written and verbal skills
  • Strong Financial acument and background
  • Must have lived, worked or studied in FRANCE or a EUROPEAN French country given very specific requirements dynamics of the market segment across the globe.

Desired Skills:

  • bid management
  • Proposal Management
  • Bid Writing
  • Budgeting
  • profit adn lost
  • financial an cost analysis
  • Tender processes
  • Bid Strategy
  • Bid Process Management
  • Cost Planning
  • Bids Management
  • Bidding Process

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

preticous multinational specialistin relocatios warehousing and moving peopleacross 984 concounties globally

