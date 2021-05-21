Billings Manager

Finance Manager-Revenue Cycle reporting to the Head of Finance to oversee the day to day functioning of the billing department to ensure that the company’s billing and receivables operations optimize the company’s revenue and cash flows.

Role and Responsibilities:

Establish billing procedures and systems;

Oversee monthly billing of clients;

Manage the collections process to minimise losses;

Resolve client queries;

Manage the billing department team;

Perform monthly financial reviews of actual billing against signed contracts;

Drive client-focused behaviour in the team;

Reporting on revenue and debtors accounts to management

Requirements:

Comm or financial qualification

CIMA or CA preferable

Relevant commercial experience

Minimum 6 years relevant experience in billing department

Previous management / leadership experience

