Business Analyst (Financial Services) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you enjoy the challenge of finding sustainable solutions to complex problems, then an innovative Investment Firm wants you as their next Business Analyst. Your core role will be to document underlying client reporting solutions, conduct feasibility studies, business cases & risk assessments; write proposals; and create functional requirements for new solutions while also making changes to existing solutions. You will also be required to assist the Domain with the implementation of long-term reporting solutions. This role requires knowledge of Asset Management client reporting processes, Back-office Accounting and Business Analysis experience in an IT context. You must also possess a BComm/B.Bus Science Degree or equivalent tertiary qualification with 5 years experience in a similar role preferably in Asset Management, have strong T-SQL skills & Testing Methodology. Please note this is an EE role ONLY.DUTIES:

Work as part of a larger IT team using the Scrum methodology.

Liaise with domain stakeholders to determine effective solutions to meet business requirements.

Design usable, elegant, practical, and scalable solutions to meet business needs.

Conduct Joint Application Development (JAD) sessions with Developers, business users or Testers.

Document system solutions (e.g., process flows, requirements, and functional specifications).

Plan and manage implementation of client reporting solutions.

Train and facilitate end user adoption of client reporting solutions.

Manage business expectations and proactively mitigate any risks of production releases by conducting impact analysis, user acceptance testing, software testing, and relevant user training.

Conduct post-implementation reviews to ascertain value added and address any post-release issues.

Support team members in achieving delivery objectives.

Help with domain quality and performance continuous improvement efforts.

Collaborate and interact with business users, Business Analysts, Testers and Developers to understand business solutions.

Design and coordinate IT and Business Testing.

Maintain the backlog and coordinate sprint planning.

Maintain production solutions and provide timely resolution of production support logs.

Proactively understand why production support is happening and its impact on business processes.

Provide technical and business support to users at critical business periods.

Determine the importance and priority of problems and requests raised.

Coordinate and manage production defects to closure.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification e.g., BComm, B Bus Science Degree with strong academic performance.

Experience/Skills

Minimum of 5 years experience in a Business Analysis role (preferably in Asset Management).

Sound understanding of Asset Management and client reporting processes.

System Development Life Cycle / SCRUM methodology.

Release Processes and IT environments.

Testing Methodology.

T-SQL skills.

Understands how applications are constructed.

You know how to structure tests and to test interfaces and integrated systems.

You are passionate about great software.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills.

Conscientiousness.

Driven to implement efficiencies.

Ability to deal with senior stakeholders.

Determined and persistent / ability to perform well under pressure.

Self-motivated.

Ability to manage personal workload and delivery expectations.

Flexible approach to working hours.

Ability to work effectively as part of a team.

Good communication and coordination skills.

Ability to accept responsibility for all tasks done.

Flexible, energetic, trustworthy, organised, self-disciplined.

Independent thinker.

Attention to detail.

Comfortable with change.

Ability to lead a team effectively.

