Business Development Executive

Seeking strong external field sales consultant who is not scared to get ‘STUCK IN” and drive those sales.
Candidate must have the ability to interact with all employees of potential customers – owners, managers, cashiers and admin staff
Experience in External field sales, as well as Customer Service
Growth of customer base on a monthly basis is essential
Cold calling experience essential
Ability to “knock on doors” essential.
Source opportunities
Secure meetings
Build a pipeline
Close deals
Details duties will be given to suitable applications
Minimum 3 years external, hard core sales experience essential
Own vehicle
Desired Skills:
- New Business Development
- key accounts
- Cold Calling
- Sales Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Fuel Allowance
- Mobile Phone
- commission