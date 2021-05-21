Business Support Specialist SAP FICO

CONTRACT – 12 MONTHS

Description:

BSS FICO provides global system strategy and technical solutions for enterprise-wide business requirements in the Finance and Project Systems Applications domain (integrated with all other business applications e.g., HCM, MM, PM, etc. as processes and systems are co-dependent) and ensures technical and process alignment to the IM strategic operating model and respective functional models.

Ensures that the FICO-PS system solution adheres to leading practice and aligns with the objectives of the One ERP functional solution and all other global IM Applications.

BSS FICO provides leading IT industry expertise to the IM department; and is thus accountable for the delivery and execution of global system solutions, that is SAP and other technologies, for enterprise-wide business requirements in the FICO-PS Domain.

Engages with other functions within the IM applications domain e.g., HCM, Supply Chain, Plant maintenance and Business Warehouse to give inputs into setting strategic objectives of each function and ensures that there is alignment with strategy and objectives of the FICO PS team

Qualifications & Experience:

Relevant technical/ IT Degree

SAP FI/CO Certification

Knowledge and Experience:

At least 8 years experience in SAP FI/CO/PS

At least 5 years experience in similar role

Knowledge of accounting and finance business processes

General knowledge of SAP SD and MM modules (especially as they impact/relate to FICO)

In-depth understanding of the Finance landscape plus functional understanding of Project Systems

In-depth understanding of Banking in SAP especially Host to Host solutions

Experience in architecture, system integration and solution design

Experience in global implementations and /or Support

Knowledge and use of IT industry best practices

Requirements:

Alling IM, Business and Functional strategies

Follows the strategic direction set by Business Process Owner (BPC)

Interact with BPC and Senior Management at a strategic level

Responsible for providing latest technologies and Solution in the FICO PS domain

Engage with functional Solution Lead and RPOs on continuous business improvement opportunities.

Analyze business requirements, interpret and capture them in a technical systems requirements specification.

Write functional specs, design, build, test enhancements to existing functionality

Assist in the functional preparation of Business Process Procedures and Documents, Test Scenarios, End-user documentation and User manuals.

Identify gaps in current global/ local business processes and ensure optimization.

Assist the local SAP Support Analysts (SSAs) measure the SSAs effectiveness and facilitate any required training and support.

Participate in regional governance structures.

Review quality assurance activities for the functional area. i.e. regression testing, testing of change requests and bug fixes.

