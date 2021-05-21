Business System Analyst

ROLE PURPOSE
Engaging with business and translate their needs into detailed business requirements, functional and process specifications in order to manage product applications and to streamline business processes.
RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS
Facilitate workshops in order to collect client requirements and perform analysis for project
Analysing business problems and co-creating solutions with the development team
Take responsibility for story definition, story writing and acceptance criteria in order to solve business problems
Manage execution, highlighting risks and dependencies, and resolving conflicts (where necessary)
Keep project scope in check (in conjunction with Product Owner)
Ensure that the solutions as implemented meets the clients expectations
Drive and support effective teamwork within the department
Conduct system integration and functional testing
Support the roll out of new technical solution and /or changes
Seek opportunities to continuously improve the current system
Provide assistance to Client Services Support area
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED
- Facilitation Skills
- Interpersonal Skills
- Negotiating and Influencing Skills
- Ability to Manage own Workload and Timelines
- Conflict Management
- Motivated and Self-Driven
EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS
- BA qualification required
- Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ Business Analysis experience
- Agile SDLC experience required
- Employee Benefits / Financial Services industry experience preferred
