Business System Analyst

ROLE PURPOSE

Engaging with business and translate their needs into detailed business requirements, functional and process specifications in order to manage product applications and to streamline business processes.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS

Facilitate workshops in order to collect client requirements and perform analysis for project

Analysing business problems and co-creating solutions with the development team

Take responsibility for story definition, story writing and acceptance criteria in order to solve business problems

Manage execution, highlighting risks and dependencies, and resolving conflicts (where necessary)

Keep project scope in check (in conjunction with Product Owner)

Ensure that the solutions as implemented meets the clients expectations

Drive and support effective teamwork within the department

Conduct system integration and functional testing

Support the roll out of new technical solution and /or changes

Seek opportunities to continuously improve the current system

Provide assistance to Client Services Support area

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

Facilitation Skills

Interpersonal Skills

Negotiating and Influencing Skills

Ability to Manage own Workload and Timelines

Conflict Management

Motivated and Self-Driven

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

BA qualification required

Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ Business Analysis experience

Agile SDLC experience required

Employee Benefits / Financial Services industry experience preferred

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position