CODE 10 DRIVER WITH A PDP Killarney Gardens R8000 – R8500 Per Month Gross

An engineering company seeks a code 10 driver with a PDP and a minimum of 3 years of driving experience in Cape Town and up-to-date PDP.

No job hoppers, please.

Add contactable references to your CV.

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Driver

Code 10 with PDP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

