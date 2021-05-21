Customer Service Executive (Backline)

Minimum Requirements
– Minimum requirement is a Matric (Grade 12)
– Minimum 3 years proven Call Center experience, ideally in the
courier/freight/service industry
– Import /Export experience and customs knowledge advantageous
– Strong communication skills Excellent command of the English language
(verbal & written)
– Excellent telephone manner and etiquette
– Customer Centric Personality
– High emotional intelligence and ability to function in a pressurized environment
– Computer Proficiency Microsoft suite (including Word, Excel and Email)
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted