Customer Service Executive (Backline)

Minimum Requirements

– Minimum requirement is a Matric (Grade 12)

– Minimum 3 years proven Call Center experience, ideally in the

courier/freight/service industry

– Import /Export experience and customs knowledge advantageous

– Strong communication skills Excellent command of the English language

(verbal & written)

– Excellent telephone manner and etiquette

– Customer Centric Personality

– High emotional intelligence and ability to function in a pressurized environment

– Computer Proficiency Microsoft suite (including Word, Excel and Email)

