Data and Information Architect at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known oil and gas company is looking for a Data and Information Architect to be responsible for defining the current and future state of information and data architecture and achieve the future state through initiatives and projects. You will be required to lead the business and IT initiatives to improve the quality of information and data to enable agile business decisions based on high quality information and data.Duties:

Support the Enterprise Architect by enforcing adherence to IT and data standards, policies and governance frameworks; execute the long-term EA roadmap

Identify information needs, types of content crucial to business operations and prioritise

Identify and implement KPIs to continuously measure quality, improvements, uniqueness and timeliness of data to ensure continued achievement of business goals

Educate business and IT on data, information and analytics policies and governance

Lead business and IT initiatives to improve the quality of information and data to enable agile business decisions based on high quality information and data

Setup and run appropriate information and data architecture governance forums

Ensure data strategies are driven throughout the organisation and through stakeholders

Create and maintain information and data architecture strategy and roadmap

Conceptual, logical and physical data models; metadata models; data lifecycle views; data quality; data profiling and master data architectures

Define architecture frameworks to support and enable multi speed deployment with effective management controls

Champion data driven decision making to guide strategic business decision making

Ensure alignment of data and information architecture roadmap and strategies to organisation needs and business imperatives

Provide consultancy services to assist business and IT team during RFI, RFP, project scoping. Project budgeting and high-level conceptual design

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Information System or similar

Certified to an industry recognised architecture standard e.g. TOGAF Equivalent DA model and supporting processes

5 or more years in a Data Architect or similar role

5 or more years’ operational management experience

Background in information and data architecture; application development

Experience in data warehousing and mining

In depth knowledge of relevant technologies Data modelling (conceptual, logical and physical levels) Business process modelling Data analysis and profiling, data quality Master data management

Experience in innovation and digital transformation

Understanding of information / data on business performance and measurement capabilities

Understanding of the system development life cycle

Broad technology knowledge of current and emerging technologies and market trends

Identify and setup performance metrics to drive behaviour and continuous improvements

