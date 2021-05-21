Data Architect at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 21, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To define the technology solution for the Data and Analytics (D&A) environment and ensure that it is designed to meet current and anticipated future technological requirements.
  • To assist with and oversee the creation of comprehensive technical specifications from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to D&A and other relevant Back-End Systems and data sources.

Experience

At lease 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems/ systems analysis, implementation and desgin including creating new data patterns

OR

At least 2 – 4 years’ proven experience wihtin management information systems/ system analysis plus industry certification e.g. DAMA, AWS, / DMBOK2

Minimum:

  • The systems components making up the entire Business Intelligence system architecture
  • System design and architecture
  • Strong analysis, design and implementation
  • Data warehouse / BI solution performance analysis, tuning and administration
  • One or more areas of technology
  • Industry certification such as DAMA, AWS, DMBOK2 (preferred)

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Diploma in Information Technology – Systems Engineering

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Management Information Systems

Knowledge

Minimum:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • Data Warehouse Development Life Cycle
  • Dimensional modelling
  • Financial systems and procedures
  • UML or equivalent modelling language
  • Technical Test Plan Design
  • IT systems development processes
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance

Ideal:
Detailed knowledge of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Communications Skills

Competencies

  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

