Data Improvement Advisor S/B HIV/GBV P/P Wits RHI

A Data Improvement Advisor – School Based HIV and GBV Prevention Programme vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in the Gert Sibande District in Mpumalanga.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

To provide technical support to strengthen the M&E systems for implementing and monitoring the USAID-funded HIV and Violence Prevention award at the district level; particularly ensuring data quality of the indicators and metrics pertaining to the provision of SRH and PrEP at the community level

Location

Mpumalanga – Gert Sibande

Key performance areas

Support the development and implementation of baseline assessments to understand data quality improvement needs

Develop a work plan and timelines for addressing the identified data needs and priorities

Work with Data Capturers to ensure that all the programme data are captured accurately into the integrated information management system

Routinely review data entered on the integrated information management system against source documents

Obtain, evaluate, and interpret data in order to prepare clear and precise reports on quality management

Monitor the systematic data collection and analysis of programme indicators

Coordinate internal Routine Data Quality Assurance (RDQA) sessions and ensure that findings are shared with the programme team

Ensure Implementation of programme data management adheres to the Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs)

Ensure that all programme data is secured and transmitted according to the SOP

Prepare weekly, monthly and quarterly program report with reference to Quality Improvement and Monitoring and Evaluation activities including data reporting and success stories

Provide ongoing capacity building to staff members on data management principles and data quality improvement processes

Work with the national team to develop district reports using approved templates

Integrate feedback from monthly output reports into a programme implementation plan and subsequent progress reports

Participate actively in the generation of required Donor and other the institute reports

Participate in regular planning sessions with line manager and/or technical specialists

Liaise with the WRHI training team, DoE and RTC to address training gaps

Provide support as needed for the implementation of partner data management systems

Required minimum education and training

Post matric qualification

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Experience working at various levels of data collection, developing and maintaining data systems, working with qualitative and quantitative data collection and analysis

Proficiency in government data management systems e.g. DHIS, EMIS, LURITS, TIER, [URL Removed] etc.

Thorough with good attention to detail

Ordered and systematic with a tendency to adhere to protocols

Good administrative skills are required together with proficiency in Microsoft Office and database packages

Required minimum work experience

2-3 years experience working with data quality systems and/or data management

3 years experience in public health-related monitoring and evaluation programmes

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 28 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

