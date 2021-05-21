Delivery Lead: Data Storage (Pipeline) at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 21, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To support the vision of becoming a data driven organisation by owning the Data and Analytics products which form the ‘engine’ that manages and processes data for the organisation.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Certification in AWS Foundation or Project Management Certification (i.e. Prince 2, Agile, DSDM, Atern)

Experience

Minimum:

  • 3 – 5 years data management experience at product development level OR
  • 3 – 5 years experience in data architecture or as a business information business analyst.
  • 2 or more years experience managing a team responsible for data products (advantageous)
  • People management within an agile product development lifecycle (advantageous)

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:

  • Data management framework
  • Software developement life cycle
  • Systems development life cycle
  • Applicable regulatory requirements: CPA; POPI; FICA
  • Technical knowledge of Cloud based data systems, AWS components and services, Data warehousing concepts and Data modelling (advantageous)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Change Management Skills
  • Leadership Skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

