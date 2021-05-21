Delivery Lead: Data Storage (Pipeline) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To support the vision of becoming a data driven organisation by owning the Data and Analytics products which form the ‘engine’ that manages and processes data for the organisation.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in AWS Foundation or Project Management Certification (i.e. Prince 2, Agile, DSDM, Atern)
Experience
Minimum:
- 3 – 5 years data management experience at product development level OR
- 3 – 5 years experience in data architecture or as a business information business analyst.
- 2 or more years experience managing a team responsible for data products (advantageous)
- People management within an agile product development lifecycle (advantageous)
Knowledge
Minimum:
Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:
- Data management framework
- Software developement life cycle
- Systems development life cycle
- Applicable regulatory requirements: CPA; POPI; FICA
- Technical knowledge of Cloud based data systems, AWS components and services, Data warehousing concepts and Data modelling (advantageous)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Change Management Skills
- Leadership Skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.