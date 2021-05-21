Delivery Lead: Data Storage (Pipeline) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To support the vision of becoming a data driven organisation by owning the Data and Analytics products which form the ‘engine’ that manages and processes data for the organisation.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in AWS Foundation or Project Management Certification (i.e. Prince 2, Agile, DSDM, Atern)

Experience

Minimum:

3 – 5 years data management experience at product development level OR

3 – 5 years experience in data architecture or as a business information business analyst.

2 or more years experience managing a team responsible for data products (advantageous)

People management within an agile product development lifecycle (advantageous)

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:

Data management framework

Software developement life cycle

Systems development life cycle

Applicable regulatory requirements: CPA; POPI; FICA

Technical knowledge of Cloud based data systems, AWS components and services, Data warehousing concepts and Data modelling (advantageous)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Problem solving skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Change Management Skills

Leadership Skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

