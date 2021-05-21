Developer – C# / Azure at Parvana

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

Delivering code that is functional, understandable, maintainable and testable.

Working closely with analysts, documenters and testers.

Automated testing of features developed.

Delivering technical documentation as and when required.

Acting as a mentor to all team members on their assigned project tasks.

Participating in training design, documentation and delivery efforts.

Participating in Agile team meetings.

Utilising version control, build, continuous integration solutions and code quality tools as required.

Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science or equivalent.

Skills / Experience:

5+ years of Software Development experience in a variety of programming languages.

Strong communication skills and interest in a pair-programming environment.

Passion for growing your skills, tackling interesting work and challenging problems.

Experience in the following: C# 6/7 | .Net Core | SQL OO principles and design fundamentals Design patterns | Design principles e.g. SOLID TDD | Git | ALM e.g. Azure | XML

Experience in the following would be ideal: WCF | JavaScript / JSON Agile e.g. Scrum or Kanban

Continuous delivery practices to improve software delivery speed.

Use TDD to ensure the software you build is quality.

Creating large-scale distributed systems out of Microservices.

Utilising DevOps tools and practices to build and deploy software.

Object-Oriented technology is required.

Experience working with Agile, Lean and/or Continuous Delivery approaches such as Continuous Integration, TDD, Infrastructure as Code, etc., is necessary.

Knowledge of cloud technology such as Azure, Docker or Kubernetes is a plus.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position