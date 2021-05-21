Developer: Front End at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 21, 2021

Purpose Statement

Product development and implementation of software solutions to support the current and future business model.

Experience

  • National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)
  • A relevant 3 year degree / diploma in IT
  • 4 years’+ proven software development experience
  • Essential experience in the following development technologies is required
  • NET Core
  • C#
  • SQL
  • CSS
  • React JS
  • DB Design on MSSQL, SQL, PL-SQL
  • Web Services
  • Rest Services
  • WPF, MVVM Model, MVC design patterns
  • Web component development
  • An understanding of SOA

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Structured application development
  • DB design
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices
  • Systems analysis and design

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Client benefits rewards program
  • Agile development approach and MVP mind-set
  • Way of working with an external and/or off-shore solution partner

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position