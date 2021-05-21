Export Controller

Minimum Requirements:

Matric or senior certification equivalent

Three to five years hands-on experience is required with advanced problem solving skills and the ability to thrive under pressure

A tertiary qualification would be an advantage

Must have Air/Ocean and Road experience

Must have cargo wise experience and freight forwarding

Desired Skills:

Manage export process

Request booking confirmation

Register file on cargowise

Planned export shipments

Process custom declarations

Obtain sailing schedules

Arrange for pre-inspection

Monitor pick up and pack dates

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the logistics industry requires an Export Controller who will be based in Durban.

