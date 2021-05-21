Minimum Requirements:
Matric or senior certification equivalent
Three to five years hands-on experience is required with advanced problem solving skills and the ability to thrive under pressure
A tertiary qualification would be an advantage
Must have Air/Ocean and Road experience
Must have cargo wise experience and freight forwarding
Desired Skills:
- Manage export process
- Request booking confirmation
- Register file on cargowise
- Planned export shipments
- Process custom declarations
- Obtain sailing schedules
- Arrange for pre-inspection
- Monitor pick up and pack dates
About The Employer:
A reputable company within the logistics industry requires an Export Controller who will be based in Durban.
If you do not receive feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund