Financial Accountant

Leading, Very Profitable Construction and Property Development Company, that has proved itself across various sectors, breaking multiple records and winning numerous awards making it a “Company of Choice” with its customers, requires an astute, hardworking Accountant who can hit the ground running, adding value to this busy Finance Team. You will work from review of recons to B/S and Management A/C’s monthly, working hand in hand with the Financial Manager and having the opportunity to work on ad-hoc projects as they arise. Understanding the construction or manufacturing environment is key in order to add the value required to this exciting, ever expanding Group. Fantastic opportunity for a truly fantastic Accountant.

BCom, Articles a must! Plus 2 years’ full function accounting experience in manufacturing, construction or a project environment NOT NEGOTIABLE. English/Afrikaans and own car essential.

Desired Skills:

Must be an astute and hardworking Accountant

You must be able to hit the ground running

Add value to the busy finance team

Review of recons to balance sheet

Management accounts

Will work hand in hand with the FM

Must have an understanding of the construction or manufacturing environment

BCom / Articles a must

2 years full function accounting experience in manufacturing-construction or a project environment

English/Afrikaans

Own car

Employer & Job Benefits:

Bonus

