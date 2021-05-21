- A valued client of ours in the East Rand is looking to onboard a Financial Controller,
Duties and Responsibilities
- Full admin function including processing of cashbook, journals as required
- Assist with management of administration staff (Debtors, Bookkeeper, Cash book and Creditors) ensuring full compliance with adopted accounting standards
- Monthly management pack preparation
- Daily, weekly and monthly reporting
- Reconcile Balance sheet and intercompany balances
- Meeting all deadlines as set out by Executive
- Monthly prep of stock worksheets
- Group cash flow planning and daily updates
- Liaise with external auditors in conjunction with group Financial Manager
- Any other duties or functions as determined by Group Financial Manager
- Safe-guarding of company assets specifically stock, assets and cash
- Able to assist staff as required
- Preparation and submission of monthly VAT 201 returns + recon to yearly to-date figures
- Reconciliation of Amortisation schedules
- Excel, budgeting, Prep I/S, B/S Cashflow
Desired Experience, Qualification & Competencies
- Com accounting (or similar accounting qualification) a must have
- Articles a must have
- 5 years minimum working experience (post articles)
- 3 years managing staff
- Strong analytical ability
- Pastel Evolution advantageous
- Strong recon ability
- Problem solver
- Work under pressure
Good communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Manufacturing
- Financial Controller