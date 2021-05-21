Financial Controller

May 21, 2021

  • A valued client of ours in the East Rand is looking to onboard a Financial Controller,

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Full admin function including processing of cashbook, journals as required
  • Assist with management of administration staff (Debtors, Bookkeeper, Cash book and Creditors) ensuring full compliance with adopted accounting standards
  • Monthly management pack preparation
  • Daily, weekly and monthly reporting
  • Reconcile Balance sheet and intercompany balances
  • Meeting all deadlines as set out by Executive
  • Monthly prep of stock worksheets
  • Group cash flow planning and daily updates
  • Liaise with external auditors in conjunction with group Financial Manager
  • Any other duties or functions as determined by Group Financial Manager
  • Safe-guarding of company assets specifically stock, assets and cash
  • Able to assist staff as required
  • Preparation and submission of monthly VAT 201 returns + recon to yearly to-date figures
  • Reconciliation of Amortisation schedules
  • Excel, budgeting, Prep I/S, B/S Cashflow

Desired Experience, Qualification & Competencies

  • Com accounting (or similar accounting qualification) a must have
  • Articles a must have
  • 5 years minimum working experience (post articles)
  • 3 years managing staff
  • Strong analytical ability
  • Pastel Evolution advantageous
  • Strong recon ability
  • Problem solver
  • Work under pressure

Good communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Manufacturing
  • Financial Controller

Learn more/Apply for this position