Group Marketing Manager

As the marketing manager, you will drive the execution of the group’s marketing and communications strategy, through branding, communications, events, advertising and public relations.

The Group Marketing Manager works closely with the Group Executive in developing and implementing various marketing plans and activities aimed at improving the groups market presence and supporting the achievement of growth initiatives. The Group Marketing Manager must be able to demonstrate a high degree of knowledge in all aspects of marketing including strategy development, brand development, digital marketing, content creation and events management.

The ideal candidate will have the following:

6+ related experience in financial services or collections

Bachelors degree in marketing, corporate communications, business & management studies

Experience in working for or with marketing agencies to deliver on marketing/brand strategies

Digital marketing experience

Events management experience

Global marketing experience is advantageous

Advanced Microsoft Office skills (PowerPoint, Word, Excel and Outlook)

Knowledge of WordPress

Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator is advantageous

Project Management

Knowledge of market research practices and techniques

Budget and cost management

Understanding of design, copy and web practices

