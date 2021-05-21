HR Manager

Reports to the CEO.

Job summary:

Maintains and enhances the organisation’s human resources by planning, implementing and evaluating employee relations and human resources policies, programs and practices.

Requirements:

HR qualification

7-8 years’ experience in a management role

Manufacturing sector experience

Strong labour legislation and IR knowledge

Trade Union experience

Responsibilities:

Recruitment roles

Formal job descriptions and KPI’s for all staff

Performance management system for all staff

Salary benchmarking

Bonus system

Develop and document policies and procedures

Disciplinary processes

Oversee weekly + monthly payroll

Manage payroll clerk

Leave controls

Daily timekeeping controls

Labour law compliance

Labour unions

Manage expat staff recruitment and logistics/housing

Desired Skills:

HR measures

human capital measures

employee satisfaction

employee performance

organisational performance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is in the food manufacturing sector

