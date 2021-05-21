HR Manager

Reports to the CEO.
Job summary:
Maintains and enhances the organisation’s human resources by planning, implementing and evaluating employee relations and human resources policies, programs and practices.
Requirements:
- HR qualification
- 7-8 years’ experience in a management role
- Manufacturing sector experience
- Strong labour legislation and IR knowledge
- Trade Union experience
Responsibilities:
- Recruitment roles
- Formal job descriptions and KPI’s for all staff
- Performance management system for all staff
- Salary benchmarking
- Bonus system
- Develop and document policies and procedures
- Disciplinary processes
- Oversee weekly + monthly payroll
- Manage payroll clerk
- Leave controls
- Daily timekeeping controls
- Labour law compliance
-
Labour unions
-
Manage expat staff recruitment and logistics/housing
Desired Skills:
- HR measures
- human capital measures
- employee satisfaction
- employee performance
- organisational performance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our Client is in the food manufacturing sector