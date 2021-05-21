HR Manager

May 21, 2021

Reports to the CEO.

Job summary:
Maintains and enhances the organisation’s human resources by planning, implementing and evaluating employee relations and human resources policies, programs and practices.

Requirements:

  • HR qualification
  • 7-8 years’ experience in a management role
  • Manufacturing sector experience
  • Strong labour legislation and IR knowledge
  • Trade Union experience

Responsibilities:

  • Recruitment roles
  • Formal job descriptions and KPI’s for all staff
  • Performance management system for all staff
  • Salary benchmarking
  • Bonus system
  • Develop and document policies and procedures
  • Disciplinary processes
  • Oversee weekly + monthly payroll
  • Manage payroll clerk
  • Leave controls
  • Daily timekeeping controls
  • Labour law compliance

  • Labour unions

  • Manage expat staff recruitment and logistics/housing

Please note that should you not hear from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • HR measures
  • human capital measures
  • employee satisfaction
  • employee performance
  • organisational performance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
  • 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is in the food manufacturing sector

Learn more/Apply for this position