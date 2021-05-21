Human Resources Administrator

May 21, 2021

  • Provide efficient administrative, and logistical support to the company Recruitment Project team according to specified requirements and sound administrative practice

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • A recognised Human Resources Management Diploma/Degree.
  • 1 – 3 year’s work experience as a Recruitment Coordinator, HR Administrator or similar roles

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Complete Request for Recruitment forms
  • Coordinate and send through the Person Job Specification and Duff Scott forms to Occupation Health team and Line manager for approval
  • Arrange medical appointments for candidates at relevant medical center
  • Book accommodation for candidates on the Concur system
  • Managing bookings for position relevant assessments (e.g.: VTS assessments)
  • Liaising with candidates on assessment dates and specifications and, keeping in touch with them when there are issues e.g. the issues with booking of the HTS room.
  • Assist with ensuring all supporting documentation is in place prior to offer being made
  • Prepare offer letters and arrange for signatures internally
  • Send all relevant documents to the candidate e.g. offer letter, sign-on documentation etc.
  • Book new employees for COVID screening, medical, security etc.
  • Book on site accommodation for new employees
  • Update recruitment agency spreadsheet by collecting data from HR Project team
  • Assist in scheduling necessary meetings for HR project team
  • Process travel/expense claim reimbursements when required
  • Coordinate additional company Administration tasks as and when required

Desired Skills:

  • administrative support
  • logistical support
  • Person Job Specification

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position