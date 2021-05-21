Human Resources Administrator

- Provide efficient administrative, and logistical support to the company Recruitment Project team according to specified requirements and sound administrative practice
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- A recognised Human Resources Management Diploma/Degree.
- 1 – 3 year’s work experience as a Recruitment Coordinator, HR Administrator or similar roles
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Complete Request for Recruitment forms
- Coordinate and send through the Person Job Specification and Duff Scott forms to Occupation Health team and Line manager for approval
- Arrange medical appointments for candidates at relevant medical center
- Book accommodation for candidates on the Concur system
- Managing bookings for position relevant assessments (e.g.: VTS assessments)
- Liaising with candidates on assessment dates and specifications and, keeping in touch with them when there are issues e.g. the issues with booking of the HTS room.
- Assist with ensuring all supporting documentation is in place prior to offer being made
- Prepare offer letters and arrange for signatures internally
- Send all relevant documents to the candidate e.g. offer letter, sign-on documentation etc.
- Book new employees for COVID screening, medical, security etc.
- Book on site accommodation for new employees
- Update recruitment agency spreadsheet by collecting data from HR Project team
- Assist in scheduling necessary meetings for HR project team
- Process travel/expense claim reimbursements when required
- Coordinate additional company Administration tasks as and when required
Desired Skills:
- administrative support
- logistical support
- Person Job Specification
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma