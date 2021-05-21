Human Resources Generalist

- Provide efficient recruitment, organizational and logistical support to the company Recruitment Project team according to specified requirements and best practice.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- A recognised Human Resources Management Diploma/Degree.
- 2- 5 year’s work experience as a Recruiter, HR Generalist or similar roles
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Verify Request for Recruitment forms
- Initiate recruitment process with Talent Acquisition Operations team
- Coordinate interview schedules in conjunction with Talent Acquisition Operations team
- Conduct interviews with candidates
- Debrief with hiring team in order to identify right candidate for the right job
- Inform Talent Acquisition Operations team on successful candidates
- Coordinate accommodation viewing for successful candidates
- Identify position related assessments (HTS, VTS, MIE Verifications, Medicals).
- Ensure all verifications and assessments have a favourable outcome prior to progressing candidates to offer stage
- Prepare peerage modellers and salary documentation for candidates progressing to offer stage
- Communicate employer information and benefits during interview process
- Stay informed on Company’s current organization structure, recruitment process and requirements
- Completing timely reports on recruitment activity
- Assist the company recruitment project team where required
Desired Skills:
- recruitment support
- organizational support
- logistical support
- alent Acquisition Operations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma