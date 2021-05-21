Human Resources Generalist

May 21, 2021

  • Provide efficient recruitment, organizational and logistical support to the company Recruitment Project team according to specified requirements and best practice.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • A recognised Human Resources Management Diploma/Degree.
  • 2- 5 year’s work experience as a Recruiter, HR Generalist or similar roles

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Verify Request for Recruitment forms
  • Initiate recruitment process with Talent Acquisition Operations team
  • Coordinate interview schedules in conjunction with Talent Acquisition Operations team
  • Conduct interviews with candidates
  • Debrief with hiring team in order to identify right candidate for the right job
  • Inform Talent Acquisition Operations team on successful candidates
  • Coordinate accommodation viewing for successful candidates
  • Identify position related assessments (HTS, VTS, MIE Verifications, Medicals).
  • Ensure all verifications and assessments have a favourable outcome prior to progressing candidates to offer stage
  • Prepare peerage modellers and salary documentation for candidates progressing to offer stage
  • Communicate employer information and benefits during interview process
  • Stay informed on Company’s current organization structure, recruitment process and requirements
  • Completing timely reports on recruitment activity
  • Assist the company recruitment project team where required

Desired Skills:

  • recruitment support
  • organizational support
  • logistical support
  • alent Acquisition Operations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

