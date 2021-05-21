Import Controller

Minimum Requirements:

Matric or senior certification equivalent

Three to five years hands-on experience is required with advanced problem-solving skills and the ability to thrive under pressure

A high calibre, ambitious individual with ocean imports skills ranging from indent to customs clearance arrangement up to delivery

A tertiary qualification would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

Manage import process

Submit documents

Coordinate customs exams

Prepare shipping line release

Verify customers credit terms

Register file on cargowise

Obtain extended releases

Ensure NAVIS is updated

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the logistics industry requires an Import Controller who will be based in Durban. The purpose of the role is to control and facilitate Ocean Freight Imports.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

