Industrial Engineer / Production Planner at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

May 21, 2021

Are you a qualified Industrial Engineer? Do you have automotive experience? Then keep on reading…

Job Purpose:
To plan and optimize Feltex Trim Production Processes in order to achieve company objectives

Minimum Requirements:

  • BTech National Diploma (Logistics Management or equivalent)
  • Minimum 2 Years’ experience working in planning
  • Minimum 2 Years’ experience working in Automotive sector
  • Background in Industrial Engineering and continuous improvement concepts

Key Performance Areas:
Process Control

  • Plan, schedule and monitor production (Sales requirements, stock levels, maintenance requirements, change overs, etc.)

Production Management:

  • Optimize the production process
  • Ensure the optimal and efficient use of resources
  • Analyze daily variances and identify opportunities for improvements

Project Management:

  • Schedule project activities to facilitate effective project execution

Raw Materials:

  • Monitor the level of production material to ensure sufficient material to support production

Continuous Improvement:

  • Identify opportunities for improvements

