Industrial Engineer / Production Planner at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Are you a qualified Industrial Engineer? Do you have automotive experience? Then keep on reading…
Job Purpose:
To plan and optimize Feltex Trim Production Processes in order to achieve company objectives
Minimum Requirements:
- BTech National Diploma (Logistics Management or equivalent)
- Minimum 2 Years’ experience working in planning
- Minimum 2 Years’ experience working in Automotive sector
- Background in Industrial Engineering and continuous improvement concepts
Key Performance Areas:
Process Control
- Plan, schedule and monitor production (Sales requirements, stock levels, maintenance requirements, change overs, etc.)
Production Management:
- Optimize the production process
- Ensure the optimal and efficient use of resources
- Analyze daily variances and identify opportunities for improvements
Project Management:
- Schedule project activities to facilitate effective project execution
Raw Materials:
- Monitor the level of production material to ensure sufficient material to support production
Continuous Improvement:
- Identify opportunities for improvements