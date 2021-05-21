Industrial Engineer / Production Planner at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Are you a qualified Industrial Engineer? Do you have automotive experience? Then keep on reading…

Job Purpose:

To plan and optimize Feltex Trim Production Processes in order to achieve company objectives

Minimum Requirements:

BTech National Diploma (Logistics Management or equivalent)

Minimum 2 Years’ experience working in planning

Minimum 2 Years’ experience working in Automotive sector

Background in Industrial Engineering and continuous improvement concepts

Key Performance Areas:

Process Control



Plan, schedule and monitor production (Sales requirements, stock levels, maintenance requirements, change overs, etc.)

Production Management:



Optimize the production process

Ensure the optimal and efficient use of resources

Analyze daily variances and identify opportunities for improvements

Project Management:



Schedule project activities to facilitate effective project execution

Raw Materials:



Monitor the level of production material to ensure sufficient material to support production

Continuous Improvement:

Identify opportunities for improvements

Learn more/Apply for this position