Internal Sales

May 21, 2021

Roles & Responsibilities:

  • Client service and quality
  • Relationship building
  • Client orders and quotations
  • Maintaining of jobs
  • Invoicing (Incl. Exports)
  • Sales administration
  • Financial reporting
  • Import and export duties
  • Assisting external sales representatives where necessary
  • Assisting Sales & Marketing manager where necessary
  • General office duties

Requirements:

  • Matric with 5 years minimal work experience in a fast paced environment
  • Proficient in Pastel Accounting
  • Proficient in MS office suite especially excel
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Strong phone presence and experience
  • Previous experience in a similar environment would be an advantag

MINING / EARTH MOVING EQUIPMENT SALES EXPERIENCE ESSENTIAL

Desired Skills:

  • MINING
  • SALES
  • INDUSTRIAL
  • KERRIDGE
  • EARTH MOVING MACHINERY
  • WELDING
  • HAND TOOL
  • PPE SECTOR

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Electrical Equipment Manufacturing
  • 5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

