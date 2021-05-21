Internal Sales

Roles & Responsibilities:
- Client service and quality
- Relationship building
- Client orders and quotations
- Maintaining of jobs
- Invoicing (Incl. Exports)
- Sales administration
- Financial reporting
- Import and export duties
- Assisting external sales representatives where necessary
- Assisting Sales & Marketing manager where necessary
- General office duties
Requirements:
- Matric with 5 years minimal work experience in a fast paced environment
- Proficient in Pastel Accounting
- Proficient in MS office suite especially excel
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong phone presence and experience
- Previous experience in a similar environment would be an advantag
MINING / EARTH MOVING EQUIPMENT SALES EXPERIENCE ESSENTIAL
Desired Skills:
- MINING
- SALES
- INDUSTRIAL
- KERRIDGE
- EARTH MOVING MACHINERY
- WELDING
- HAND TOOL
- PPE SECTOR
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Electrical Equipment Manufacturing
- 5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus