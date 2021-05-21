Our client in the manufacturing industry is urgently looking for an internal sales clerk to join their team
Location: Boksburg, Gauteng
Requirements:
- Matric
- Must have 3-4 years of experience in an internal sales role
- Experience in the corrugated box industry will be an added advantage
- Must be willing to work overtime and flexible hours
- Must have excellent telephone etiquette
Responsibilities:
- Register of Daily Orders
- Process of repeat, new, or board orders
- Sending and receiving order confirmations
- Creating Pro-Forma Invoices
- Dealing with customer and Sales Agents queries
- Prepare Call offs for customers
- Liaising with production to ensure goods are delivered in time
- Follow up customers queries
- Taking orders and provide feedback over the telephone from customer or sales agents
- Liaise with Die and stereos departments.
- Liaise with despatch regarding deliveries and collections.
- Follow up on all unconfirmed orders due to outstanding matters
- Any additional day to day office administration requirements
- Ensure all filing is up to date
- Ad Hoc duties and projects that may be required from time to time