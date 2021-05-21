Internal Sales Clerk

May 21, 2021

Our client in the manufacturing industry is urgently looking for an internal sales clerk to join their team

Location: Boksburg, Gauteng

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Must have 3-4 years of experience in an internal sales role
  • Experience in the corrugated box industry will be an added advantage
  • Must be willing to work overtime and flexible hours
  • Must have excellent telephone etiquette

Responsibilities:

  • Register of Daily Orders
  • Process of repeat, new, or board orders
  • Sending and receiving order confirmations
  • Creating Pro-Forma Invoices
  • Dealing with customer and Sales Agents queries
  • Prepare Call offs for customers
  • Liaising with production to ensure goods are delivered in time
  • Follow up customers queries
  • Taking orders and provide feedback over the telephone from customer or sales agents
  • Liaise with Die and stereos departments.
  • Liaise with despatch regarding deliveries and collections.
  • Follow up on all unconfirmed orders due to outstanding matters
  • Any additional day to day office administration requirements
  • Ensure all filing is up to date
  • Ad Hoc duties and projects that may be required from time to time

Learn more/Apply for this position