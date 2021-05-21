Internal Sales Clerk

Our client in the manufacturing industry is urgently looking for an internal sales clerk to join their team

Location: Boksburg, Gauteng

Requirements:

Matric

Must have 3-4 years of experience in an internal sales role

Experience in the corrugated box industry will be an added advantage

Must be willing to work overtime and flexible hours

Must have excellent telephone etiquette

Responsibilities:

Register of Daily Orders

Process of repeat, new, or board orders

Sending and receiving order confirmations

Creating Pro-Forma Invoices

Dealing with customer and Sales Agents queries

Prepare Call offs for customers

Liaising with production to ensure goods are delivered in time

Follow up customers queries

Taking orders and provide feedback over the telephone from customer or sales agents

Liaise with Die and stereos departments.

Liaise with despatch regarding deliveries and collections.

Follow up on all unconfirmed orders due to outstanding matters

Any additional day to day office administration requirements

Ensure all filing is up to date

Ad Hoc duties and projects that may be required from time to time

Learn more/Apply for this position