IT Commercial and Contracts Specialist

Our client in FMCG is looking for the IT Commercial and Contracts Specialist to execute the Vendor Management Strategy for IT

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Drafting IT Commercial contracts based on technical and commercial scope received from IT Technical & Business leads complying with the enterprise contracting standards

Compiling and preparation of Ad hoc contractual correspondence, memoranda, memos for review and signoff required for managing the vendor relationship.

Provide Commercial and Contractual guidance, commercial legal opinions and recommendations for relevant vendor engagements.

Facilitate communication with the vendors in managing disputes raised by Service Owner on service performance or account related matters

Responsible to negotiate contractual terms and conditions with the relevant Service Owner and the vendors for the required solutions.

Facilitation and execution of the contract review and signoff processes subject to approval required documentation & DOA

Responsible for Vendor Contract Management administration activities such storage of contracts, communication, contracts database updates and management.

Qualifications & Experience:

Matric plus

BCom/ Law or a Commercial Business Degree

Minimum of 2 years experience in a similar role

2-5yrs Experience with managing IT vendors and contracts

Previous experience in a sourcing and vendor role

COMPETENCIES:

Good understanding of contract law and general legal principles

Ability to address commercial & legal contract management matters

