Our client in FMCG is looking for the IT Commercial and Contracts Specialist to execute the Vendor Management Strategy for IT
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Drafting IT Commercial contracts based on technical and commercial scope received from IT Technical & Business leads complying with the enterprise contracting standards
- Compiling and preparation of Ad hoc contractual correspondence, memoranda, memos for review and signoff required for managing the vendor relationship.
- Provide Commercial and Contractual guidance, commercial legal opinions and recommendations for relevant vendor engagements.
- Facilitate communication with the vendors in managing disputes raised by Service Owner on service performance or account related matters
- Responsible to negotiate contractual terms and conditions with the relevant Service Owner and the vendors for the required solutions.
- Facilitation and execution of the contract review and signoff processes subject to approval required documentation & DOA
- Responsible for Vendor Contract Management administration activities such storage of contracts, communication, contracts database updates and management.
Qualifications & Experience:
- Matric plus
- BCom/ Law or a Commercial Business Degree
- Minimum of 2 years experience in a similar role
- 2-5yrs Experience with managing IT vendors and contracts
- Previous experience in a sourcing and vendor role
COMPETENCIES:
- Good understanding of contract law and general legal principles
- Ability to address commercial & legal contract management matters