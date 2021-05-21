IT Commercial and Contracts Specialist

May 21, 2021

Our client in FMCG is looking for the IT Commercial and Contracts Specialist to execute the Vendor Management Strategy for IT

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Drafting IT Commercial contracts based on technical and commercial scope received from IT Technical & Business leads complying with the enterprise contracting standards
  • Compiling and preparation of Ad hoc contractual correspondence, memoranda, memos for review and signoff required for managing the vendor relationship.
  • Provide Commercial and Contractual guidance, commercial legal opinions and recommendations for relevant vendor engagements.
  • Facilitate communication with the vendors in managing disputes raised by Service Owner on service performance or account related matters
  • Responsible to negotiate contractual terms and conditions with the relevant Service Owner and the vendors for the required solutions.
  • Facilitation and execution of the contract review and signoff processes subject to approval required documentation & DOA
  • Responsible for Vendor Contract Management administration activities such storage of contracts, communication, contracts database updates and management.

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Matric plus
  • BCom/ Law or a Commercial Business Degree
  • Minimum of 2 years experience in a similar role
  • 2-5yrs Experience with managing IT vendors and contracts
  • Previous experience in a sourcing and vendor role

COMPETENCIES:

  • Good understanding of contract law and general legal principles
  • Ability to address commercial & legal contract management matters

Learn more/Apply for this position